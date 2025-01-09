MAFS alum compares Season 18 couple to Woody and Amani

If there’s one couple we are counting on to make it this season, it’s Camille and Thomas. They are the only ones who’ve shown any progress in their marriage so far.

However, Married at First Sight alum Ryan Ignasiak might be jumping the gun by comparing them to our favorite couple of all time, Amani Aliyya and Woody Randall.

In a recent recap, Ryan weighed in on the five Chicago couples and reasoned that Camille and Thomas are the only positive aspects of the season.

However, he went a step further and compared them to Season 11 alums Woody and Amani.

The New Orleans couple stole our hearts when they tied the knot and had an instant connection when they first met at the altar.

Their romance flourished throughout the eight-week experiment, and today, they’re still happily married with two kids.

Regarding Camille and Thomas, they also experienced a spark on their wedding day. They have embraced the MAFS process and followed the experts’ recommendations, which have improved their marriage.

Woody and Amani are ranked among the few success stories from MAFS, but can Chicago newlyweds Camille and Thomas compare?

Are Camille and Thomas the new Woody and Amani?

In an episode recap for PEOPLE, Ryan said he noticed similarities between the Season 18 couple and the fan-favorite alums.

“Are we witnessing the most compatible couple since Woody (MAFS 2024 Fantasy Football Champ) and Amani?” he exclaimed.

“The strides and progress that these two have been making are exactly what this experience is about; it’s what we’ve all wanted.”

Ryan is convinced that the couple will make it, noting that if they fail, “I’m done trying to figure out dating and marriage as a whole.”

MAFS alum Ryan Ignasiak is convinced Michelle despises David

Ryan had something to say about all the Chicago newlyweds, reiterating viewers’ sentiments over the past few weeks.

However, his take on David Trimble and Michelle Tomblin had us cackling a tiny bit because we agreed with every point.

The controversial pair has been a major topic of conversation as their disastrous marriage has been a train wreck from day one.

Viewers have slammed Michelle as a mean girl for her treatment of David, who continues to show patience while getting shut down at every turn.

In the recap, Ryan dubbed the 35-year-old the “most nonconfrontational human” that has ever walked the streets of Chicago, and we couldn’t agree more.

“The way this man can seemingly deescalate every conversation with his wife (who appears to despise him while insisting she’s still trying) is stuff that stories are written about,” he added.

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.