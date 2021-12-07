Mackenzie McKee sends her love to everyone who was ‘left out’ after being snubbed for Teen Mom spinoff

Mackenzie McKee sympathized with her fans who have ever been left out. Pic credit: Life with Mackenzie/YouTube

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee wasn’t asked to be a part of the Teen Mom: Family Reunion, and she begged her fans not to ever leave anyone out like she was.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Mackenzie was left out of the cast of the new Teen Mom spinoff, Family Reunion.

Cast members, past and present, from the entire Teen Mom franchise were asked to film the reunion in a retreat-style house.

Mackenzie confirmed that she wasn’t asked to partake in the reunion special when a curious fan took to Instagram asking why she wasn’t in any of the previews for Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

“I was not invited 🤷🏼‍♀️,” Mackenzie answered in response to her fan.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee sends love to anyone who’s ever been ‘the only one’ left out

Now, Mackenzie has reached out to her fans who have also been left out in life and had an encouraging message for them.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Mackenzie told her followers, “To anyone who was ever the only one left out… my love to you.”

“It’s definitely not easy on your mental health,” Mackenzie continued.

Mackenzie encouraged her followers, “Please choose to always remember exactly how it makes you feel and never take part in doing it to anyone else.”

“Be bigger and better than that,” Mackenzie told her fans, hoping they wouldn’t exclude anyone, knowing what it feels like herself.

Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie McKee has previously been left out of Teen Mom OG events

Being excluded from the Family Reunion wasn’t the only time Mackenzie was left out, as she was also noticeably absent from the Teen Mom OG reunion promo footage with the rest of the cast.

Mackenzie and Cheyenne reignited a feud that stemmed from Mackenzie using a racially insensitive term to describe Kamala Harris on Twitter last year.

Some fans wondered why Mackenzie was left out when Cheyenne, Maci, Amber, and Catelynn were seen in videos and pics from the Teen Mom OG reunion.

Mackenzie claimed that Cheyenne was solely responsible for excluding her and eventually went on a social media hiatus due to the mean DMs she began receiving from trolls, telling her that her mother, Angie Douthit, deserved to die of cancer.

However, just a few days later, Mackenzie was back on social media, “lovin’ and laughin’,” and interacting with her fans once again.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion and Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In premiere in back-to-back episodes beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV.