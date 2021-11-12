Mackenzie McKee reveals if things are better with her Teen Mom OG castmates following reunion drama

Mackenzie McKee updated her fans on the feud between herself and the rest of the cast of Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV and @catelynnmtv/Instagram

Mackenzie McKee got into a feud with her Teen Mom OG castmates during this season’s reunion and she recently updated her fans on the drama.

During the filming of this year’s Teen Mom OG reunion special, Mackenzie McKee was absent from the group promo pics and videos shared by her castmates.

Mackenzie McKee at the center of the Teen Mom OG feud

A former feud with Cheyenne Floyd was reignited when the moms met up to film the reunion, and Cheyenne accused Mackenzie of bullying.

Maci Bookout and Catelynn Baltierra both shared pics and videos of themselves with Cheyenne Floyd and Amber Portwood, enjoying each other’s company, while Mackenzie was visibly absent.

Maci Bookout got herself involved in the feud when she clapped back after Mackenzie made a comment about Cheyenne hating her being the reason she wasn’t invited to join the rest of the cast.

Teen Mom OG critics began blasting Mackenzie and she ended up deleting her Instagram account after trolls told her that her mother Angie “deserved to die” of cancer.

Mackenzie has since returned to Instagram and has been focusing on spreading awareness about Type 1 diabetes and promoting her new book, Straightening My Crown: Conquering My Royal Mistakes.

Mackenzie took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, November 11 to update her fans on the current situation of the Teen Mom OG feud.

During a Q & A, one of Mackenzie’s followers asked her, “Are things any better with the rest of the TM cast?”

Pic credit: @mackenziemckee/Instagram

Mackenzie updates fans on Teen Mom OG feud

“I wish them nothing but blessings,” Mackenzie responded. “I stand for freedom of opinion and I must respect theirs ❤❤❤.”

Mackenzie’s critics have been relentless lately, despite all that she’s been dealing with, including health issues, losing her mom, and relationship problems, for starters.

The 27-year-old mom of three recently came under fire for how she behaved during a scene in the last episode of Teen Mom OG.

While attempting to improve her parenting, Mackenzie set up a chore chart for her and her husband Josh McKee’s three kids, Gannon, Jaxie, and Broncs.

When Josh didn’t participate as much as she liked, she went off on him and stormed off, slamming a door after screaming at him, “You’re a d**k, Josh!”

Before this season of Teen Mom OG aired, Mackenzie warned her fans that her Type 1 diabetes has worsened, causing mood swings from out-of-whack blood sugars which she said made her “psycho.”

Mackenzie has received a lot of backlash since the Teen Mom OG reunion feud, but she continues to push forward.

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.