Teen Mom OG: Mackenzie Mckee says she’s proud to raise awareness about Type 1 diabetes on the show

Mackenzie is raising awareness about Type 1 diabetes on Teen Mom OG. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee is hoping to use her platform to bring more awareness to Type 1 diabetes.

Type 1 diabetes is a potentially life-threatening disease that prevents the pancreas from producing enough (if any) insulin, which helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Mackenzie has been open about living with Type 1 diabetes and wants to use her presence on Teen Mom OG to continue to bring awareness to the incurable disease.

Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee encourages children battling Type 1 diabetes like her

On Tuesday, November 2, Mackenzie took to her Instagram account (after a brief hiatus from social media) to thank her fans who noticed her holding an insulin pen from a scene on Teen Mom OG. Mackenzie included a still shot from the episode in her post.

The 27-year-old mom of three encouraged children living with the disease, letting them know that their Type 1 diabetes doesn’t mean they have to put their dreams on the back burner.

“Thank you everyone for noticing the awareness this small clip brings to the show. Type 1 diabetes is not an easy disease to live with no matter what route you take. But to all the children watching, YOU CAN RULE THE WORLD!” Mackenzie told her 1 million followers on Instagram.

Mackenzie continued to tell her fans that she has to take a lot of precautions daily and sometimes her efforts still aren’t enough, but she battles through it all and has accepted it as part of her normal routine to stay alive.

“It looks different, it’s hard, but you can do it. I take 5 shots and 5-10 finger pricks a day just to survive, and some days I’m still sick no matter how healthy I’m living. It’s just part of it.”

Mackenzie McKee using Teen Mom OG to raise awareness for Type 1 diabetes

Mackenzie then thanked her fans for noticing that she battles with Type 1 diabetes, telling them, “I appreciate you all noticing and will continue to raise awareness on type 1 diabetes.”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Mackenzie revealed that her diabetes has gotten worse.

“My cycle/blood sugars/hormones have never EVER been this unexplainably wack. WHAT in the HECK,” Mackenzie tweeted back in May.

Mackenzie also told her fans ahead of this season of Teen Mom OG that she was having some health issues, including “crazy blood sugars” that she said contributed to going “psycho” in a few episodes.

“I’m kinda not looking forward to this season on [Teen Mom OG],” Mackenzie tweeted. “My hormones going wack, plus crazy blood sugars, plus the sucky part of grief and just being a human ya know. I went psycho a few times so I’m sorry [in] advance.”

Teen Mom OG airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.