Mackenzie McKee claims MTV edited out her dad’s segment on the reunion, ‘focused on something else’

Mackenzie McKee appeared on the second half of the Teen Mom OG reunion special, and she claims that MTV edited out a portion of her segment that included her dad “pouring his heart out.” The network instead chose to focus on other storylines.

During the reunion special, Mackenzie opened up to hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa about living in Florida, still struggling with her mom’s death, a tweet that raised eyebrows, and her marriage to Josh McKee.

After the reunion aired, Mackenzie tweeted to her followers, “My daddy poured his heart out when filming the reunion and opened up about grief and depression from missing his wife. It was beautiful but they left it all out and focused on something else 😭. I wish you all could see it.” Mackenzie has since deleted the tweet.

Mackenzie talked about the education she received from Color of Change, a nonprofit civil rights advocacy organization, after the tweet she made referencing Kamala Harris, which raised eyebrows.

Mackenzie claimed that her choice of words were an honest, ignorant mistake, and she apologized and has continued to take the steps to rectify the misnomer and educate herself and others through her platform.

When Josh joined Mackenzie on the couch, things got a bit heated and awkward

When Mackenzie’s husband, Josh, joined her on the couch for the interview, things took a bit of a turn. The two began to bicker when Josh felt as though Mackenzie was “giving them what they want,” referring to feeding into the drama that he feels MTV perpetuates.

When Dr. Drew pressed Mackenzie to talk about the cheating scandal last year when she accused Josh of cheating with her cousin, she was hesitant to discuss it on the air, citing her family that was watching.

Mackenzie tried to explain to Dr. Drew and Nessa that once the cameras start rolling, Josh acts like a different person. Josh went on to complain about how he has been portrayed on the show and believed that Dr. Drew “jumped down his throat” during reunions to get a rise out of him.

Josh explained that he loves his wife, Mackenzie, and their three kids. So however he was portrayed didn’t matter much to him anymore. Mackenzie wanted Josh to take advantage of what she saw as an opportunity to “fix” what was being shown on TV, but Josh wasn’t having it.

Josh believes he isn’t portrayed accurately on the show

Josh continued to say that ever since 16 and Pregnant aired, he’s been portrayed as “something he’s not.” Dr. Drew tried to convince Josh that he doesn’t come across as badly as he perceived.

Despite how Josh is portrayed on the show, most of the backlash he receives comes from social media. Many of Mackenzie’s fans don’t approve of her trying to work things out with Josh, and some have even accused him of being “emotionally abusive.”

Mackenzie recently threatened to delete her social media accounts and sarcastically said she was taking applications for a “fake husband.”

Fans will have to wait until another season of Teen Mom OG airs to find out if Mackenzie and Josh continue to work on their marriage.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.