Teen Mom OG Season 9B: Was the show renewed?

Teen Mom OG had an explosive season this time around, including two pregnancies and plenty of mother and daughter tensions.

As the Season 9A reunion begins airing, there are questions about whether the hit MTV show was renewed.

The good news is that the show will be back, and so will the ladies who made it such a success.

What do we know about Season 9B of Teen Mom OG?

Filming is currently underway, according to The Ashley. They have disclosed that all of the stars have signed on to continue filming but that Maci Bookout was holding out as the network worked to rectify some things.

This means that along with Maci, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, Mackenzie McKee, and Catelynn Lowell will be back.

Two of the five women are expecting babies, which will likely be a considerable part of their storylines. Cheyenne will be welcoming a baby boy, and Catelynn is having another little girl.

Amber is working on her relationship with Leah, and much of that played out during the last few episodes of Season 9A. Mackenzie has been dealing with issues of aggression from her youngest son.

Where Maci is concerned, a lot is happening. Just a few weeks ago, Teen Mom OG viewers learned that Ryan Edwards and his family, including Jen and Larry Edwards, are no longer a part of the show. Mackenzie Standifer isn’t returning either.

What can Teen Mom OG viewers expect from the Season 9A reunion?

Tonight begins the Season 9A reunion for Teen Mom OG. Things were filmed differently this time, with the coronavirus pandemic still running rampant in the country.

MTV built sets for the families to sit on while they filmed. The scenes between Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, facing Jen and Larry Edwards already have fans talking.

The confrontation is going to be one for the books. It is what is believed to have cost the Edwards family to be removed from the show. It was a long time coming, and now that it is around the corner, viewers are intrigued about what went down.

Regarding what to expect from the other girls, Teen Mom OG fans will have to tune in and see for themselves. They didn’t have the amount of drama Maci had, but some of them have to answer for things they said and did throughout the season.

Be sure to tune in so you don’t miss a moment of what could be the most talked-about reunion show in years.

Teen Mom OG airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.