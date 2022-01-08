Lyrica Anderson files for divorce from A1 Bentley after Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood marital troubles

Lyrica and A1 accused each other of infidelity on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Lyrica Anderson has filed for divorce from A1 Bentley and is the latest in a series of Love & Hip Hop couples calling it quits.

They were married for five years and appeared together on Love & Hip Hop Hollywood for several seasons.

TMZ reports that the 33-year-old filed to end their marriage in a Los Angeles courthouse on Friday.

They share a son Ocean Zion Bentley, born in November 2018.

Lyrica is a singer and songwriter and A1 is a Hip Hop producer — they made their debut on LHHH in its third season in 2016.

The singer became a main cast member in the fourth season, while Bentley was promoted in Season 5. The pair made their last appearance on the VH1 series in its sixth season in 2019.

Lyrica and A1 both admitted to cheating during their marriage

On Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, Bentley accused his estranged wife of having an affair with Safaree Samuels and demanded a paternity test to confirm whether he was their child’s father.

She denied having an affair with Safaree but admitted to being unfaithful with an unidentified person in a Breakfast Club interview, according to Bossip.

Breakfast Club co-host Charlamagne asked, “Who’d you cheat with Lyrica?”

He responded, “It’s nobody that y’all know. […] This is my husband’s baby, we’re having a boy.”

Bentley confessed to an affair with Summer Bunni on the reality show, justifying his actions because she cheated first.

Lyrica considered divorcing A1 in 2020 after appearing on The Conversation

The former LHH stars appeared on The Conversation to discuss their failing marriage. They revealed they were living in the same house but separate rooms during the ongoing pandemic of the coronavirus.

Lyrica admitted in the video that she is struggling to get over his infidelity and attitude.

“I did you wrong, made a mistake, cheated, you couldn’t get over it, and you still can’t,” A1 said during the show. “When someone makes a mistake, you’re just done? Because if that’s the case, you gonna be single forever,” he added.

Lyrica responded, “I just have a really hard time being with someone that I don’t think is going to be completely faithful.”

The singer hinted at divorce, saying, “We haven’t officially got divorced. I don’t really know what’s gonna end up happening. For now, there’s a lot of co-parenting going on; of course, we have Ocean. He is the first priority, and it’s not about us right now. It’s about him, he’s 1, he’s innocent, and it’s fair to just be the best mom and dad.”