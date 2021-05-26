Love & Hip Hop’s Erica Mena files for divorce from Safaree Samuels while pregnant with their second child

Pregnant Erica Mena has filed for divorce from Safaree Samuels after Love and Hip Hop marriage in 2019. Pic credit: E! News/YouTube

Love and Hip Hop star Erica Mena has filed for divorce from Safaree after less than two years of marriage.

The 33-year-old LHHNY star filed paperwork to divorce the Samuels last Friday in Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia, where the couple tied the knot in October 2019.

Mena quietly deleted photos of the former couple from her Instagram account. Safaree and Erica announced earlier this month that they are expecting a second child together.

As previously reported, Erica lamented on the couple’s tumultuous relationship when they announced her pregnancy.

“Marriage – It’s not easy at all,” she wrote in a now-deleted post, adding, “but having a family of your very own makes up for it all. God, I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I have been through way too much not to be as grateful as I truly am.”

The estranged couple shares a one-year-old daughter Safire and Mena has asked the court for primary physical custody, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

However, the court document notes that she is willing to share custody of Safire “with the parties having parenting time as determined in the minor children’s best interests.”

Mena also requested child support and exclusive use of their Georgia residence, which they currently share.

Mena stated in court documents that their marriage is “irretrievably broken” and there is “no hope of reconciliation.” She also requested that Safaree pay her attorney fee.

Safaree and Erica’s public spats

Safaree and Erica met on VH1’s Scared Famous, and their relationship continued to develop on VH1 reality TV series Love and Hip Hop: New York.

The couple got engaged in Season 9 of the series and tied the knot on Season 10 of LHHNY. They also appeared on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta as a couple in a crossover role.

Erica and Safaree continued to publicly share their marital woes on social media, with the couple threatening to divorce at least twice during their relatively brief marriage.

Their relationship’s on and off nature drew criticism and skepticism about whether TV personalities were creating publicity stunts for television.

In November 2020, Safaree announced that he is a bachelor and tagged divorce court in his Instagram post, but the couple reconciled.

In February earlier this year, the 39-year-old rapper and reality TV star said his marriage to Erica was one of the biggest mistakes of his life.

Erica fired back, calling Safaree a “selfish, vain and inconsiderate person,” however, the two temporarily reconciled and announced that she is pregnant with their second child as a couple.

It is unclear whether the couple is currently filming or returning to Love and Hip Hop New York.