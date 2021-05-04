Erica Mena pregnant with third child, Safaree Samuels confirms

LHHNY star Erica Mena is pregnant with her third child — second with husband Safaree Samuels. Pic credit: VH1/YouTube

Love and Hip hop couple Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels are welcoming a second child together. It is unclear when Erica became pregnant but she appears to be getting close to her due date.

Erica and Safaree welcomed their first child together, Safire, in February 2020 after the couple tied the knot on LHHNY. Mena has a son from a previous relationship.

“More Life,” Erica wrote on her Instagram caption of a photo showing off her baby bump adding: “Who wants that perfect love story anyway,” hinting at their tumultuous marriage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Safaree confirmed the baby news, dispelling any rumors that the baby photo shoot is a throwback.

“You know people slow and they not gonna realize this is new from last week right,” Safaree wrote in the comment of Erica’s photo with a crying laughing emoji.

Pic credit:@iamerica_mena/Instagram

The Love and Hip Hop star uploaded the photo, which shows the couple cuddled up surrounded by stacks of money on his Instagram page. In the caption, Safaree says “Safire got a new sibling.”

The 39-year-old soon-to-be father of two joked about putting an end to having more children and getting help. “#2under2 time to get neutered now I need a chef and a nanny,” Safaree added with laughing emojis.

Erica Mena addresses marriage struggles

Safaree and Erica’s pregnancy comes as a surprise to Love and Hip Hop fans after the couple publicly bashed each other on social media. In another photo from their pregnancy shoot, Erica addresses their relationship drama in the caption as follows.

“Marriage – It’s not easy at all. But having a family of your very own makes up for it all. God, I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I have been through way too much to not be as grateful as I truly am.”

In November 2020, Safaree threatened to divorce his wife after declaring himself a bachelor. He quickly apologized to Erica and admitted his comments were childish.

On Love and Hip Hop Unlocked, which aired in January, Erica revealed that he doesn’t want her to get pregnant again because she got “too big” during her last pregnancy.

In February this year, Safaree and Erica’s marriage appeared to be on the rocks after he claimed that their marriage was one of the “biggest mistakes” of his life. Erica responded by accusing her husband of being self-centered.

Love and Hip Hop skeptic viewers have accused the couple of drumming up drama for Love and Hip Hop, questioning the authenticity of their relationship issues.