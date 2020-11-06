Erica Mena finally shows off daughter with Safaree Samuels amid rumors that Love & Hip Hop couple split

Love and Hip Hop star Safaree Samuels implied that he is divorcing his wife Erica Mena on Instagram after the couple exchanged cryptic posts on Twitter.

“Bachelor!! Ending 2020 right!!,” he wrote on his Instagram caption and tagged divorce court on the photo. He later changed the caption to a premiere date for an upcoming drop.

In response, Erica Mena debuted their daughter Safire on Instagram with the following caption “The BEST part of 2020 [rose emoji] My Safire Majesty.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

He quickly backtracked and apologized in a bizarre twist, leading to accusations that the reality TV star pulled a publicity stunt.

“A man is nothing without his family,” Safaree wrote on Instagram before backtracking.

“I’m not a bachelor & I love my wife. I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife. Sorry for being childish & Salute to all the real men out there.”

Erica debuts her daughter Safire

Erica Mena shared photos of her daughter, Safire, with her 5.2 million Instagram followers.

The Love and Hip Hop couple announced in October 2019 they were expecting their first child together. They married on October 7, and fans got to see footage of their wedding in Season 10 of Love and Hip Hop: New York.

The couple welcomed their adorable daughter on February 2, 2020, and Mena is debuting photos of her for the first time.

The Shade Room captured the couple’s cryptic Twitter exchange amid the divorce rumors.

A publicity stunt? Safaree releases a music video

It appears Safaree teased a pending divorce to promote his new song, Credit, along with the music video.

He appears in the video with his daughter and it reveals that the photo in which he implied he is getting a divorce was from the music video, which you can see a snippet below.

Some fans were wise to the publicity stunt in response to his initial Instagram post declaring himself a bachelor.

One observer commented: “You wish…Erica ain’t going nowhere, neither do you…You can fool some ppl sometimes, but yuh can’t fool all the ppl all di time…Oh, a di car name suh..”

Another skeptic added: “What you mean, bachelor? Like, you’re watching the show bachelor?”

“This season on love and hip hop,” another added, implying the 39-year-old LHHNY star is drumming up the drama for an upcoming season of the long-running VH1 series.

Love and Hip-Hop is currently on hiatus on VH1.