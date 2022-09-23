Lyndsey Windham talks good and bad edits within The Bachelor franchise 

Lyndsey Windham debuted on The Bachelor Season 26. Pic credit: @lyndsey_windham/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 19 finale ended with Tino Franco being deemed a villain after cheating on Rachel Recchia.

Rachel and Tino’s heated moments during the finale led to a discussion about good and bad edits on the show.

Lyndsey Windham, who appeared on The Bachelor Season 26, shared her thoughts on Tino and editing on the show with her 20.4k Instagram followers.

Tino’s journey continues to leave viewers and Bachelor Nation stars torn.

Many have condemned Tino’s actions while critiquing how the show embarrassed him during Aven Jones’ surprise appearance.

Amid the discourse, Lyndsey aimed to remind viewers that not everyone’s edit on the show is accurate to who they are as a person.

Lyndsey Windham hopes the finale opened viewers’ eyes

Lyndsey Windham took to her Instagram Stories to share her thoughts on the last few episodes of The Bachelorette Season 19.

Lyndsey wrote, “I hope that these finale episodes open the eyes to a lot of viewers.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

She explained how after her season, she often got asked if people on the show were as bad as they were depicted to be.

Lyndsey shared that she always says that people are not as bad as they’re made to look.

On the other hand, Lyndsey also declared, “Additionally, a lot of the guys on this show aren’t as good as the golden boy edit they get.”

She concluded her post with the message, “Nobody is as bad as they seem on tv. Nobody is as good as they seem on tv.”

In smaller print, Lyndsey added that all the women who received good edits from her season were actually good people and “literal angels.”

Pic credit: @lyndsey_windham/Instagram

Lyndsey Windham compares Tino Franco to Adam Levine

While Lyndsey suggested viewers essentially can’t believe everything they see of someone’s character on the show, she still drew comparisons between Tino and another celebrity currently under fire for cheating.

Maroon 5’s lead singer Adam Levine has been in hot water after a woman accused him of cheating on his wife with her.

Lyndsey shared a photo of her television screen during a scene where Rachel and Tino had a tense exchange post-engagement.

Tino exhibited odd behavior during the interaction and brought out a book of quotes that he alleged Rachel said, appearing to suggest Rachel’s words pushed him to cheat.

Lyndsey wrote over the scene, ‘It’s giving Adam Levine.”

Pic credit: @lyndsey_windham/Instagram

Tino continues to receive backlash from viewers and Bachelor Nation stars, while others feel the show took it too far by humiliating him during the finale.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.