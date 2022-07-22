LPBW’s Tori Roloff takes Jackson and Lilah on first amusement park rides they weren’t ‘too short’ to ride

Tori’s kids Jackson and Lilah were able to enjoy their first amusement park rides without height limitations. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared that her kids Jackson and Lilah were able to enjoy their first amusement park rides without height restrictions.

Tori’s husband, Zach Roloff, is a dwarf like his parents, Amy and Matt Roloff. Zach and his mom Amy were born with achondroplasia, the most common type of dwarfism, whereas Matt was born with diastrophic dysplasia.

All three of Tori and Zach’s kids – Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah – inherited Zach’s genes for dwarfism and were each born with achondroplasia as well.

Due to their short stature, Jackson and Lilah have struggled to enjoy themselves at amusement parks, given the height requirements for many rides. However, that wasn’t the case for the siblings recently.

Tori took to her Instagram Stories this week to share some footage of Jackson and Lilah enjoying a day with their friends at Oaks Amusement Park in Portland, Oregon, 25 miles south of their new home in Battle Ground, Washington.

“Such a fun morning at [Oaks Amusement Park]!” Tori captioned her first slide. She added, “Jackson and Lilah were able to ride the rides!! A lot of times unfortunately they are too short even for super small kiddie rides!”

The pic showed Jackson and Lilah sharing an airplane ride as they posed for the photo. Next, Tori shared video footage of the kids in motion and noted Lilah’s apprehension about riding: “Lilah wasn’t sure if this was a good thing or bad thing though haha.”

In another slide, Tori shared close-up footage of Jackson cruising on a kiddie motorcycle, clearly enjoying the ride. “Jackson was in heaven showing his friend his tricks!” Tori captioned the video.

Jackson and Lilah joined some friends in a four-seater car, which Tori captioned, joking that Lilah’s facial expression didn’t match the fun she was having. “Hangin with new friends! I promise Lilah had fun hahaha,” she wrote.

Tori’s mom Kim joined Jackson for some games as they tried to aim at their target to win a stuffed animal prize. Tori credited her mom with helping during the trip: “Shoutout to the best mama ever too! I couldn’t have done it without you.”

For their last adventure at the park, Jackson was brave enough to try a rollercoaster with his mom. Tori shared a selfie of herself and Jackson on the coaster with an amusing caption which read, “So proud of Jackson trying the roller coaster, but [sic] afterwards he said ‘mom I never want to do a roller coaster again!'”

LPBW couple Tori and Zach Roloff are self-proclaimed advocates for dwarfism

So far, Jackson and Lilah have each faced some medical issues related to their dwarfism. Jackson has undergone surgery to repair the bowing in his legs, while Lilah suffers from strabismus, the medical term for crossed eyes, and wears glasses and an eye patch to correct her vision.

Tori and Zach make an effort not to define their kids by their dwarfism, but rather by their character and hold a special place in their hearts for other LPs. During a May 2022 interview, Zach shared, “We will definitely be advocates for people with dwarfism cause of our kids,” to which Tori added, “Forever.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.