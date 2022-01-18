LPBW’s Matt Roloff gifts son Jacob family heirloom for his 25th birthday

Matt Roloff gifted his youngest son Jacob a special family heirloom for his 25th birthday. Pic credit: Matt Roloff/YouTube and Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen/YouTube

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff gave his youngest son Jacob Roloff a special family heirloom as a gift for his 25th birthday.

LPBW alum Jacob Roloff celebrated his birthday on January 17 and received plenty of love from family and friends on social media.

LPBW alum Jacob Roloff receives lots of love for his birthday

Jacob’s wife Isabel took to Instagram on his birthday to share a sweet photo of her husband with a big smile, seated in front of his birthday cake and was sure to mention all of the things she has grown to love about him.

Jacob’s mom, Amy Roloff, also paid tribute to her youngest child on Instagram for his birthday, sharing several pics from his special day and commemorating him with a sweet caption.

Matt Roloff, Jacob’s dad, also took to Instagram to celebrate his youngest son’s birthday and also show off the special gift he surprised him with.

In his Instagram post, Matt shared a pic of Jacob sitting inside a restored 1967 yellow Volkswagen Beetle as he gave a peace sign to the camera.

“Happy 25th Birthday to my youngest son Jacob,” Matt captioned his post. “New super dad to Mateo and devoted hubby to @isabelsofiarock.. keep up the great work Jacob.. I’m very proud of the man you have become.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Matt Roloff gifts son Jacob Roloff family heirloom for 25th birthday

Then Matt explained the pic of Jacob in the car and the meaning behind the family heirloom.

“As you already know ..since October. This 1967 VW (roloff family original owners) is yours to keep and pass on down the line. I couldn’t help but save this photo for your Birthday.”

It turns out that the car holds a lot of sentimental value. Matt explained the importance of the car that has been a part of their family since the 1960s.

“Papa drove this to work in the 1960 and 70s. Then your Aunt Ruth drove me to high school in it… before it was eventually moved to Oregon and the restore happened in Bakersfield CA . Happy Birthday @jacobroloff45.”

Jacob no longer films for LPBW alongside the rest of his family and chooses to mostly stay out of the limelight since his departure in 2014.

Just a few months ago, as Monsters & Critics reported, Jacob and Isabel became first-time parents when they welcomed their son, Mateo, who is named after his grandfather, Matt Roloff.

Happy birthday to Jacob, who we’re sure will enjoy his special gift from his dad for many years to come.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.