LPBW’s Amy Roloff shares details from her and husband Chris Marek’s low-key Memorial Day weekend

Little People, Big World couple Amy Roloff and Chris Marek enjoyed a restful Memorial Day weekend together.

With all of the drama surrounding farm negotiations between her ex-husband Matt Roloff and their son Zach, Amy welcomed a relaxing evening with her husband over the long holiday weekend.

On Instagram, Amy shared the details of her and Chris’ low-key evening together as they commemorated Memorial Day.

Amy Roloff and husband Chris Marek enjoy low-key dinner for Memorial Day

“Memorial Day. Love just relaxing in our yard, a little ‘fire’, listening to the water in our fountain and a bbq,” Amy captioned her post, which included two pics from the evening. “And of course it wouldn’t be a celebration w/ out Strawberry Shortcake. A nice evening with Chris ♥️.”

Amy’s first pic showed her and Chris seated in their backyard under their covered patio, where they ate their dinner al fresco. As LPBW fans know, Amy’s passion is cooking, so it’s no surprise that she whipped up something special for herself and Chris to enjoy for their Memorial Day dinner.

The newlyweds sat at their fire pit, where they munched on steak, potatoes, salad, and cottage cheese before topping it off with some of Amy’s homemade strawberry shortcake, which stole the show all by itself in Amy’s second slide.

Amy took her pics with her trusty selfie stick, getting a good view of her and Chris and the plush green plants growing in their backyard. The couple kept it casual for their dinner date, Amy sporting a denim vest and white t-shirt accessorized with white stud earrings and a matching bracelet, while Chris opted for a gray sweatshirt.

Amy caught in the middle of the LPBW drama this season

Amy and Chris’ relaxing evening comes amid the current tensions on LPBW. The major storyline so far this season has focused on Matt and Zach’s feud.

Amy has seemingly found herself in the middle of an awkward situation, and when she spoke out about Matt and Zach’s feud, she admitted it was “hard to watch.”

“I’m just sad that it’s come to this,” Amy said during a recent interview. “Parts of me [are] not exactly [surprised] because I’ve dealt with Matt over the years, and he can be tough… he can be grinding. But I also think whatever the expectations were from both of them, they went out the window [and] they obviously did not sync up.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.