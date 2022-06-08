LPBW’s Amy Roloff on feud between Zach and Matt: ‘As a father, you may have to take the higher road’

Amy thinks her ex-husband needs to “take the high road” in his feud with their son Zach. Pic credit: TLC and @amyjroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff says that her ex-husband Matt Roloff needs to be more considerate of their son Zach amid their feud.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Matt and his son Zach are currently embroiled in a spat that originated when Zach and Tori’s plans to purchase the farm took a left turn during negotiations.

Tori wasn’t pleased with the way Matt treated Zach during the meeting, and Zach felt as though his dad tried to dictate his every move.

Now, Amy is speaking out about the turmoil amid the family and what she feels is the right thing to do.

Amy Roloff says ex Matt needs to ‘take the high road’ in feud with son Zach

“I don’t know a lot of the details of the negotiation that went on between Zach and Matt,” Amy told Us Weekly during a recent interview. “Matt is still the father, still ‘the adult.’ I don’t care how old your kids are, sometimes there are things they may need to learn, but you know as an adult, as a father, you may have to take the higher road.”

Amy referred to Matt as “grinding” and added that although it’s sad to watch, she’s not surprised. “I’m just sad that it’s come to this. Parts of me are not exactly surprised because I’ve dealt with Matt over the years and he can be tough.”

When Matt listed 16 acres of Roloff Farms for sale in May 2022, LPBW fans were shocked, as well as Amy, who thought it was the family’s plan to keep the farm in the family.

LPBW matriarch hopes everyone can eventually ‘come back together’

“We’ve heard over time this was going to be part of the family, this was going to be the legacy, and now to see the end result with a ‘for sale’ sign,” Amy continued.

Amy noted that things can’t always stay the same and hopes that eventually, everyone can find peace: “Change happens, it’s not always happy, but eventually, maybe this will be a step where we can all move forward, and see how we can all come back together.”

Amid the tension, Zach and Tori moved their family north to Battle Ground, Washington, to start a new life on a flag lot with plenty of space to sprawl out and raise their three kids, Jackson, Lilah, and Josiah. As Amy put it, “They needed to do what was good for their family.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.