LPBW’s Amy Roloff on ex-husband Matt’s fallout with son Zach over the farm: ‘It was hard for me to watch’

Amy found it difficult to watch her son and her ex-husband feud over the farm. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff is speaking out amid the tense feud between her son Zach and her ex-husband Matt Roloff.

As LPBW viewers know, Zach and Tori put in an offer to purchase the north side of the farm, but negotiations didn’t go well between them, Matt, and Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

Zach accused his dad of a “new shocking low of cowardice” on Instagram, which he later admitted he regrets, and Matt insinuated that Zach and Tori “weren’t good enough” to live on and run the farm.

Now, Amy is speaking out regarding the tensions in the Roloff family and how it has affected her.

Amy Roloff on negotiations between Matt and Zach: ‘I’m just sad that it’s come to this’

“Well, you know, it was hard for me to watch,” Amy told Us Weekly on May 25. “I don’t know a lot of the details of the negotiation that went on between Matt and Zach, [but] I’ve heard little bits here and there.”

Amy continued, “I’m just sad that it’s come to this. Parts of me [are] not exactly [surprised] because I’ve dealt with Matt over the years and he can be tough… he can be grinding. But I also think whatever the expectations were from both of them, they went out the window [and] they obviously did not sync up.”

“I’ve said it in the episodes before: Matt is still the father, he is still ‘the adult.’ I don’t care how old your kids are. Sometimes there are things that they may need to learn, but, as a father, you may have to take the higher road,” Amy added.

As far as her reaction to Matt selling her portion of the farm, Amy says, “Well, my reaction was, if that is part of the negotiations, I can see where some of this stuff went south. Because in the kids’ minds, where they grew up was the 33 acres. He’s only selling half of that, and that’s tough.”

LPBW matriarch hopes ‘we can all move forward’

Amy brought up hearing Matt talk about the farm being part of the Roloff family for years to come, only for it to end up with a “For Sale” sign on the property. But in the end, she’s hopeful that it will all work out in everybody’s best interests.

“We’ve heard over time, ‘this is going to be part of the family, this is going to be the legacy,’ and all this other stuff. And now, to see the end result with a ‘For Sale’ sign, I mean change happens. It’s not always good, it’s not always happy, but eventually, maybe this will be a step where we can all move forward and see how we can all come back together.”

You can watch Amy’s interview in its entirety here.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.