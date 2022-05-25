LPBW’s Zach Roloff regrets airing feud with Matt on social media

Zach regrets airing his family’s dirty laundry on Instagram. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff regrets going public with the feud between himself and his dad Matt Roloff.

Already this season on LPBW, viewers watched tense negotiations between Zach and Matt over purchasing the north side of the farm.

After Amy Roloff moved out of the family’s farmhouse, Zach and Tori put their hats in the ring to purchase it and raise their family there. However, Zach accused Matt of trying to dictate everything, while Matt felt Zach and Tori weren’t equipped for the responsibilities of running the farm.

Zach Roloff on feud with dad Matt: ‘It was a mistake to put it on social media’

Now, Zach says he and his dad have made up and moved past their differences but admits that he wishes he hadn’t shared so much publicly.

“It’s all good. We’re all family,” Zach said in a recent interview with E! News. He added that he regrets the comment he made on Matt’s May 15 Instagram post about selling the farm. In his comment, Zach accused Matt of a “new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation,” telling Matt’s followers that his dad’s post was “extremely misguided and false.”

Zach told the outlet, “I think it was a mistake to put it on social media, but I think I made my thoughts pretty clear,” and said that he and Tori are “moving on” from the ordeal.

Moving on, they are, as Zach, Tori, and their three kids recently relocated from Oregon to Washington. As Zach explained, “We moved up to Battle Ground, Washington, which is about 45 minutes away from where we previously lived [in Oregon]. We’re making a life up here.”

LPBW couple Zach and Tori Roloff love raising their family in Washington

Zach and Tori are loving their new life so far in Washington where they’ve found a “good school for Jackson [and] a really great property.” Tori often shares pics and videos of the family’s new home, featuring their own stream in the backyard.

Tori explained that moving to Washington was their Plan B, and not their initial goal: “We weren’t ever planning to move to Washington. This place fell into our laps. We fell in love with it.”

“I’m actually from 10 minutes south of here so it’s just been kind of fun to revisit all the places that I grew up and share it with my kids and my husband,” Tori shared.

As far as the notion of ever taking over the farm someday, Zach shut it down. “I think that ship has sailed,” he said.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.