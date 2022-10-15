LPBW viewers call out Caryn Chandler after watching Season 24 preview

Little People, Big World viewers think Caryn has overstepped her boundaries when it comes to Matt Roloff’s family matters. Pic credit: TLC

The trailer for Season 24 of Little People, Big World has arrived, and viewers think Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, is overstepping her boundaries when it comes to his family matters.

As Monsters and Critics reported, LPBW returns on Tuesday, November 1, for another season.

Season 24 will continue to follow the lives of exes Matt and Amy Roloff, along with their son Zach and his wife Tori and their three kids, as well as Matt’s girlfriend Caryn and Amy’s husband, Chris Marek.

Ever since Amy and Matt’s 2016 divorce, LPBW viewers have criticized Caryn. Many have felt that Caryn played a role in Matt and Amy’s split after 30 years of marriage.

In the latest preview for Season 24 shared on TLC’s official Instagram page, LPBW viewers took to the comments where they continued to criticize Caryn, this time for overstepping her boundaries regarding Matt’s kids and grandkids.

In the clip, Tori opens up about the fact that she and Zach hadn’t yet introduced their newest child, son Josiah, to Caryn. As Zach put it, they don’t “have plans for Caryn” to meet Josiah following the failed negotiations over buying the north side of the farm.

LPBW viewers call out Caryn Chandler for overstepping her boundaries

Caryn called the ordeal “painful” and “heartbreaking,” but LPBW viewers didn’t see it that way.

Taking to the comments section, LPBW viewers sounded off.

“What’s [Caryn’s] problem?” asked one commenter. “She should be the last person drama comes from.”

Another disgruntled viewer wrote that Caryn is a grown adult and felt that she should have gone to Tori and Zach herself to discuss matters rather than talking to other people about her issues with Tori and Zach.

Another LPBW viewer shared a strong opinion, “Caryn shouldn’t even be on the show,” calling her “entitled” and noting that Matt’s kids and grandkids are not her biological or legal family.

Calling Caryn a “troublemaker,” another LPBW fan accused her of using Matt as a way to gain fame and questioned whether the Roloff family drama was even genuine or possibly scripted for the show.

Was Matt Roloff dating Caryn while still married to Amy?

Many of Matt and Caryn’s critics have accused the couple of becoming romantic before Matt and Amy formally split.

Amy addressed the rumors that Matt was being unfaithful during their marriage and dating Caryn, who is a former Roloff Farms employee. She alleged that Matt and Caryn were romantically involved while she and Matt were still married.

In her 2019 book, A Little Me, Amy wrote that Matt and Caryn seemingly had more than just a working relationship and claimed that Matt was frequenting a local tavern after work each day and that Caryn was spending more time around the farm than usual.

Amy also said she saw messages and pictures shared between the two “that should not have been shared between people who just worked together and were still married to other people,” adding, “I was devastated.”

Little People, Big World returns for Season 24 on Tuesday, November 1 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.