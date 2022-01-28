LPBW: Tori Roloff’s ‘mama heart’ exploded as Lilah and Jackson act like ‘big’ kids

Tori Roloff gushed over a “mama heart” moment when both of her kids, Jackson and Lilah, acted like “big” kids. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff had a “mama heart” moment when her kids Jackson and Lilah decided to act like “big” kids recently.

Tori and Zach Roloff share son Jackson, 4, and daughter, Lilah, 2, and are expecting their third child this spring.

Tori loves to share her personal life with fans on social media, especially when it comes to Jackson and Lilah, and her followers love her frequent updates on the family.

Taking to Instagram recently, Tori shared a post with pics of Lilah in her new “big girl” bed.

“Okay… but when did my baby girl get so big?! 😭😭😭” Tori captioned her post.

Lilah was adorable in the pics, clutching her stuffed animal and smiling for the camera as she sat on her new bed.

Lilah’s grandfather, Matt Roloff, stopped by the comments to share how adorable he found the pics to be, writing, “Most precious thing ever.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Later, Tori took to her Instagram Stories to share that Lilah and her brother Jackson both acted like “big” kids and shared the experiences with her fans.

Jackson and Lilah Roloff tug at mom Tori Roloff’s ‘mama heart’ strings

“Ugh my mama heart today!!! 😭😭,” Tori wrote.

“Lilah slept in her big girl bed for the time last night!” Tori shared after posting the pics of Lilah showing off her new bed.

Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

Lilah wasn’t the only one of Tori and Zach’s kids to act like a “big kid,” though. Tori also shared a moment with Jackson that had her “mama heart” exploding.

“And then Jackson told me he wanted to walk himself in at drop off today! 😭 he told me wait in the car,” Tori shared.

Jackson walking himself into school is a big step for the preschooler, as just a few months ago, he was a lot more hesitant to leave his mom behind.

In September 2021, Tori shared that during Jackson’s school drop-off, he “screamed” because he didn’t want to go in and Tori admitted that she walked away and cried in her car as a result.

Jackson is doing great these days after having leg surgery in December to correct the bowing in his legs. Despite the painful procedure, Jackson is already back to being an active preschooler alongside his little sister Lilah, and the two will soon have another playmate to add to the mix.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.