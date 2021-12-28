LPBW: Tori Roloff causes panic among her fans after telling them the family dog Murphy was ‘in Heaven’

Tori Roloff updated her fans on her and Zach’s family dog Murphy after unintentionally scaring them with an update. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff gave her fans quite the scare recently when she implied that the family dog, Murphy, had gone to Heaven.

Tori Roloff and her husband Zach Roloff welcomed their dog, Murphy, into their family after their former dog, Sully, passed away in 2017.

Murphy, a Bernese mountain dog like Sully, has become a beloved member of Tori and Zach’s family, joining their kids, Jackson and Lilah.

LPBW star Tori Roloff says dog Murphy is ‘in Heaven,’ scaring her fans

So when Tori recently told her fans that Murphy was “in Heaven,” she sparked a bit of a panic among her followers.

Tori took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to share some footage of the snowfall from her and Zach’s new home in Washington.

Telling her fans that Murphy was “in Heaven” while playing in the snow, Tori worded it so that her followers thought it meant that Murphy had died.

Tori later took to Instagram Stories to assure her fans that Murphy was, in fact, alive and well.

Tori Roloff clarifies that Murphy is alive and well

Cupping her hand over her mouth, realizing the panic she caused among her fans, Tori said, “I feel like a terrible person. I meant that Murphy was in Heaven with all of the snow. Like, he’s so excited about all of the snow. He’s still alive. He’s running around outside. I’m so sorry!

“Murphy’s right here… see? He’s still alive. Still doing his thing!” Tori said as she shared footage of Murphy climbing on her lap.

In another slide, Tori shared a screenshot of Murphy playing in the snow with the text, “Hahaha this is Murphy having so much fun in the snow. Is that a better caption?! 🤦🏽‍♀️”

Tori and Zach welcomed Murphy into their family in 2019 after losing their first Bernese mountain dog, Sully, to cancer.

Before they know it, Tori and Zach’s house is going to be full of even more energy when they welcome their third child this spring.

Tori and Zach announced their pregnancy last month. The family’s happy news came on the heels of a devastating miscarriage in March 2021.

However, Tori and Zach prayed for a rainbow baby and were blessed with one. The couple has even considered adopting one day.

“I’ve always thought parents that have the heart for adoption or for foster care, I respect and adore them,” Zach shared with Us Weekly over the summer.

“I think those parents are amazing,” Zach continued. “It’s not something we’ve necessarily talked about, but those parents that do do that, I think it’s incredible.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.