LPBW star Tori Roloff fires back after a troll insults her medical decisions for her kids

Tori clapped back at a troll who questioned her parenting decisions when it comes to her kids’ health. Pic credit: TLC

Tori Roloff found herself on the defensive this week when a Little People, Big World viewer insulted her parenting skills when making decisions about her kids’ health.

Tori and her husband Zach Roloff are a newly-minted family of five, having welcomed their third child, son Josiah, on April 30. Josiah joined big siblings Jackson and Lilah.

Being in the public eye, Tori often receives unwarranted advice from LPBW viewers on social media. That was case this week when Tori held a Q&A in her Instagram Stories, prompting a critic to speak out and Tori to defend herself.

Tori opened up a question box to her 1.8 million Instagram followers, fielding questions from LPBW fans.

Tori received a variety of questions and comments relating to her personal life. One submission from a follower showed concern for her and Zach’s 2-year-old daughter Lilah’s speech. On the show, LPBW viewers may have noticed that Lilah often uses sounds and points to communicate, as her speech is still developing.

One of Tori’s followers’ comments related to Lilah’s speech and read, “I’m worried about Lilah and her language skills.”

Tori Roloff fires back at critic who’s ‘worried’ about her kids’ medical care: ‘Don’t be’

Tori recorded her reply, looking shocked at the fan’s comment, and simply told them, “Don’t be.”

“I just have to say, when it comes to like, our kids’ medical history, that’s the one thing that’s like, so frustrating with sharing our lives on social media is people like, don’t think we have doctors and people that we trust in our lives with our kids’ health,” Tori fired back. “We’ve got it under control. Trust me,” she added with a smirk.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jackson and Lilah’s health issues

Being that all three of Tori and Zach’s children are dwarves, they’re more likely to experience health issues related to their condition. Jackson has already undergone surgery to correct the bowing in his legs.

Last season, LPBW viewers learned that Lilah suffers from strabismus, or crossed eyes. She may require surgery eventually, but for now she’s being treated with glasses and wearing an eye patch occasionally.

Tori addressed Lilah’s speech delay in June during another Instagram Stories Q&A. “Lilah is definitely delayed in speech, however, she’s making progress which is what her pediatrician wants to see,” Tori told her fans.

“So, for now, we’re just encouraging her to talk more and trying to keep her brother from answering for her 🤣,” Tori added.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.