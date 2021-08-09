LPBW spoilers: Wedding bells? Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler disagree over getting married

Matt Roloff says he and Caryn Chandler are getting married soon, but Caryn said otherwise. Pic credit: TLC

Matt Roloff teased that he and his longtime girlfriend Caryn Chandler are getting married next year in a sneak peek at the Little People, Big World Season 22 finale.

Matt and Caryn, who won’t be attending Amy and Chris’s wedding, went public with their relationship in 2017 when Matt shared a pic of himself and Caryn online and told his fans, “Yes, I’ve started dating Caryn.”

Since making their relationship official on social media, the topic of marriage has come up often, especially from curious fans.

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler spark engagement rumors

Matt seemingly confirmed that he was engaged to, or at least thinking about marrying, Caryn when he replied to a fan’s comment on social media, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

“Marry that woman!” one of Matt’s followers commented on a pic of him and Caryn from her birthday celebration in March.

“Maybe I will !! You’ll have to wait and see. :))” was Matt’s response.

Caryn also hinted at marrying her longtime love. This season on LPBW, Caryn confessed that she and Matt talk about marriage and told her fans, “We talk about it often. If and when I do get married again, I’d love for it to be to him.”

Some LPBW fans even speculated that Matt and Caryn already tied the knot, but the season finale episode implies otherwise.

Matt and Caryn discuss summer plans with Amy and Chris on LPBW

Now, in a sneak peek of Tuesday night’s finale episode for Season 22 of LPBW, Matt teased that he’s tying the knot with Caryn next year.

In the clip, which you can watch here, Matt and Caryn sat around a campfire at the log cabin with Amy and Chris at the farm while the two couples talked about their summer 2020 plans.

Matt spoke up first and told Chris and Amy, “We’re gonna make a couple of trips down to Arizona.”

Matt and Caryn spend a lot of their free time in Arizona, where they own a vacation home that once belonged to Caryn’s parents. Tori and Zach Roloff joined them earlier this year for a trip to the Grand Canyon state.

Chris asked Matt and Caryn if they saw themselves living in Arizona full-time or whether they would split their time between there and their home state of Oregon.

Matt clarified that he and Caryn planned on spending an “even mix” of their time between Arizona and Oregon.

Caryn chimed in and added what her and Matt’s “grand plan” looked like at the time.

Caryn and Matt will split time between Oregon and Arizona

“I would say our grand plan right now is to stay committed,” Caryn said of her relationship with Matt during their joint confessional.

She continued, “Stay in love, go to Arizona and spend a tremendous amount of time together. Then when we’re here in Portland, we live individually but see each other a lot.”

Matt added that building his dream home on Roloff Farms is still on the table, as well.

“You know, I still want to build my dream home on the farm, and yeah, it’s going to be a whole new major chapter in life to have the house and, so, I think we’ve got the best of all worlds happening right now,” Matt confessed.

Matt told Amy and Chris that he’s still interested in his multiple projects on the farm, but wants to start incorporating more downtime into his schedule, too. Caryn was concerned that Matt may never retire, though, given how much he enjoys juggling multiple projects at once.

Are Matt and Caryn getting married?

Caryn explained her and Matt’s goal: “The goal one day is to live together in both places, but are we getting married?” she asked as she looked at Matt.

“We’re not getting married until 2022,” Matt said with a serious expression as Caryn mocked his statement with a playful shove.

“This is not … we’re not,” Caryn said, as she waved her hands at the cameras and Matt laughed. “He hasn’t asked me, so we’re definitely not.”

“Yet…” Matt replied.

“Don’t push it,” Caryn teased.

The Season 22 finale of Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday, August 10 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.