LPBW spoiler: Matt Roloff says Caryn Chandler doesn’t ‘deserve’ the blame from Zach and Tori

Matt feels that Zach and Tori could have been more “mature” about how they handled their feud with Caryn. Pic credit: TLC

The Roloff family feud continues this season on Little People, Big World.

After Matt Roloff and his son Zach could not reach an agreement regarding purchasing the north side of the farm, things went south.

In tonight’s episode of LPBW, Matt speaks out about Zach and his wife, Tori Roloff, blaming his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, for negotiations falling through.

During a solo confessional, Matt says, “Caryn’s getting a lot of blame from Zach and Tori, and I don’t… I don’t think it’s deserved.”

Matt feels that Caryn is hurt even more than him over the tiff between them and Zach and Tori. Matt also thinks Zach and Tori should show Caryn some “respect,” noting that she’s on their “team.”

As far as Matt is concerned, Zach and Tori alienating Caryn is an immature move on their part. For her part, Caryn feels that mending things with Zach and Tori is Matt’s responsibility.

LPBW spoiler: Matt Roloff thinks Zach and Tori could have been more ‘mature’ and not alienated Caryn

During her solo confessional, Caryn admits that she wishes the ordeal had never happened. “If we could go back in time, I know Matt and I would do things differently,” she admits.

Caryn reveals that she’s ready to move forward but doesn’t know how. She hasn’t felt a “natural” opportunity to fix their relationship yet, so she’s stood back and let things happen.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Caryn Chandler feels it’s Matt’s responsibility to work on relationships with Zach and Tori

According to Caryn, Zach and Tori just left after the heated negotiations, not leaving the opportunity for her and Matt to talk with them like “adults” and explain where they were coming from.

Although Caryn is ready to move forward and heal the relationships with Zach and Tori, she doesn’t feel it’s her place to do so. Caryn believes she needs to let Matt work through the issue, leaving the brunt on his shoulders.

Things got so distant between Caryn and Zach and Tori that Caryn wasn’t invited to meet their newest child, Josiah. Zach revealed during the first episode of the season that he and Tori didn’t have any plans for Caryn to meet Josiah, although the rest of the family did.

Be sure to tune in tonight to find out what other drama plays out in the Roloff family.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.