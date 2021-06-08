LPBW: Jacob Roloff visits dad Matt and nephew Jackson on the farm

Jacob Roloff visited the farm and some some quality time with his nephew, Jackson. Pic credit: TLC and @jacobroloff45/Instagram

Jacob Roloff, former star of Little People, Big World, recently visited his family’s farm and spent some quality time with his dad, Matt, and his nephew, Jackson.

The 24-year-old former TLC star was in Hillsboro, Oregon over the weekend to spend time at Roloff Farms, where he grew up.

Jacob’s dad, Matt, was busy as usual, excavating some land on the farm, and he was sure to take Jackson along for a ride in an excavator and let him play around on the property.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jackson, who Jacob lovingly refers to as “J,” even took some photos himself, and Jacob and his wife Isabel’s dog, Luna, tagged along for the adventure.

Jacob and Jackson showed off matching smiles

He took to his Instagram account to share a series of pics from his time at the farm, and captioned them, “Hauling earth and [planting] seeds with @mattroloff , J, and Luna (Jackson took pic #2) (Last video is A1 excavator maneuvering)”

In the first pic, Jacob and Jackson sat inside an excavator with matching grins, for an adorable uncle-nephew selfie.

Jacob and Isabel’s dog, Luna, can be seen exploring the farm in the next two slides.

Jacob also shared some video of his dad, Matt, plowing the land in his excavator, wearing his famous red and black checkered shirt.

Jackson played in Grandpa Matt’s newest project

In the next pic, Jackson bent down to play in the dirt inside Grandpa Matt’s sand box. The sand box was Matt’s latest project on the farm.

During last week’s episode, it was revealed that the sandbox would be used to bury treasure capsules for his current and future grandchildren to dig up one day.

Jacob shared one last video of Matt excavating, and shared some more pics and video on his IG stories, too.

Jacob shared more pics and video on his IG stories and commended his dad, Matt’s handy work with an excavator. Pic credit: @jacobroloff45/Instagram

In his Instagram stories, Jacob boasted about his dad’s excavator skills, writing in one pic, “It’s the dexterity for me,” and in the other pic wrote, “Best excavator operator this side of the Mississippi.”

Jacob’s wife, Isabel, shared Jacob’s pic with Jackson on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Jacob’s at the farm and just sent me the literal best selfie of all time[.]”

Isabel shared Jacob’s selfie with Jackson. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Jacob no longer films for the show

Jacob stopped filming for the show in 2016, much to fans’ surprise, but he later revealed a dark reason for his departure.

In December 2020, Jacob alleged on his Instagram page that he was molested by an executive director at TLC.

Matt Roloff came under fire when fans thought he “minimized” Jacob’s allegations during an interview. Judging from Jacob’s visit with Matt over the weekend, it looks as though the two are on good terms, though.

LPBW fans also wondered why the Roloffs continue to film the show, after Jacob’s molestation claims, with many claiming it’s only for the money.

Regardless the reason why, or for how long they’ll decide to keep filming, LPBW is a long-running hit TV show and the Roloffs have promised plenty more entertainment to come this season.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.