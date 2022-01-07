LPBW: Isabel Roloff shows off stretch marks one month after welcoming son Mateo, says ‘be proud’ of your body

Isabel Roloff got vulnerable in a post and shared pics of her stretch marks one month after welcoming her son Mateo. Pic credit: Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen/YouTube

Isabel Roloff of Little People, Big World fame shared a vulnerable message with her fans one month after the birth of her son, Mateo.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Isabel and her husband Jacob Roloff welcomed their first child, a son named Mateo Tomas, in December 2021.

Since giving birth, Isabel has shared some of her new journey into motherhood with her fans, staying honest and real as always.

LPBW star Isabel Roloff shares vulnerable pic of stretch marks one month after giving birth

In a recent Instagram post, Isabel shared an up-close pic of her stretch marks as she held baby Mateo, showing only his tiny feet dangling across her abdomen.

“One month of Mateo. One month of motherhood. One month of learning to adapt,” Isabel captioned the beautiful black and white photo.

She continued, “One month of expanding; my patience, my heart, my capacity to love. One month of watching a little human change right before our eyes. One month of wondering where he came from and how much magic he is made of.”

“One month of dreaming about who he is and who he will turn out to be. One month of watching our loved ones marvel at him; this small, special life we have created together.”

“Everything has changed, and yet it’s as though I’ve known him forever. This new body of mine has changed with these new lines, the road maps that led me to my son.”

“Proof that every part of me stretched to accommodate him, and I’d do it all again. It is true what they say, the nights are long but the days do go by so quickly. One month of Mateo. One month of motherhood. The best month of my life.”

Isabel Roloff is ‘proud,’ embracing her ‘imperfections’

Isabel then took to her Instagram Stories where she elaborated on sharing pics of her stretch marks with her fans.

Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

In her Instagram Stories, Isabel shared that she used to be “mortified” even thinking about shaing images of her stretch marks and used to hide her body with baggy clothes.

Now, however, Isabel told her fans that “life is too short” to worry about hiding her marks and scars.

Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Isabel has long been an advocate of self-love and positive body image. She shared a message about being a curvier person with a skinnier partner and how she copes with unsolicited comments from people about her weight.

Isabel has taken the approach of being open and honest with her fans and although she shares much of her personal life online, she also knows that ultimately it’s up to her what she shares with her fans and how much.

