LPBW fans think Matt Roloff and Chris Marek have ‘more chemistry’ than with Amy or Caryn

Is Matt and Chris’s chemistry stronger than what they share with Amy and Caryn? Pic credit: TLC

Matt Roloff has formed a close bond with his ex-wife Amy Roloff’s fiance Chris Marek and Little People, Big World fans can’t help but notice how strong their chemistry is.

Much to Amy Roloff’s chagrin, her ex-husband Matt and her fiance Chris have “a lot in common” and have been spending more time with each other.

Matt and Chris recently bonded over farm equipment at Roloff Farms, the venue for Chris and Amy’s wedding on August 28.

LPBW fans discussed Matt and Chris’s ‘chemistry’

LPBW viewers couldn’t help but notice the “chemistry” between Matt and Chris as compared to the chemistry they share with their respective significant others, Caryn Chandler and Amy Roloff.

Fans of LPBW gave their opinions on Matt and Chris’s blossoming bromance, which has Amy “on guard.”

A Reddit user created a thread talking about Chris and Matt’s relationship and opened the discussion with the comment, “I see more chemistry between those two, Compared to Chris and Amy Or between Matt and Caryn for that matter!”

LPBW fans discussed the “chemistry” between Matt Roloff and Chris Marek. Pic credit: u/Fit-Welcome4801/Reddit

One LPBW fan commented that Matt might treat Chris kindly out of respect, not so much because it’s his choice.

“Chris definitely likes Matt, but I’m not sure how much of Matt’s response is truly mutual or just being polite. He is really accommodating to Chris, but he doesn’t always seem happy about it,” the fan wrote.

Speaking of chemistry between the two couples, another fan of LPBW pointed out who they thought had good chemistry and who didn’t.

“Matt and Caryn, good chemistry.”

“Matt and Chris, good chemistry.”

“Chris and Caryn, good chemistry.”

“Amy is too abrasive and self-absorbed to have good chemistry with anyone,” their comment read.

Amy Roloff is stuck between ‘best buds’ Matt and Chris

Amy Roloff is in the middle of a friendship she never envisioned — her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, and her fiance, Chris Marek, have practically become “best buds,” as she jokingly refers to them.

LPBW viewers have watched the awkward tension between Amy and Caryn since Matt and Caryn officially became a couple in 2017.

To ensure that there’s nothing but good chemistry on their wedding day, Amy and Chris decided to keep Matt and Caryn off their guest list.

Amy and Chris felt that it would be best for everyone involved, and Matt and Caryn had no problem not attending. In fact, Matt and Caryn are “more than pleased” not to have to be at Amy and Chris’ wedding.

