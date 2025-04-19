LPBW fans drag Audrey Roloff for ‘cruel and dangerous’ parenting: ‘This is medical neglect’

Audrey Roloff is facing harsh criticism for her parenting choices.

The former Little People, Big World personality opted to treat one of her children’s ailments with a home remedy, but her critics think it warranted a doctor’s care.

Audrey and her husband, Jeremy Roloff, share four children: daughters Ember and Mirabella and sons Bode and Radley.

Their eldest son, Bode, recently suffered from an earache, as Audrey shared during an Instagram Story Q&A.

A screenshot of Audrey’s Story was captured and uploaded on Reddit in a post captioned, “Dude…take your kid to the doctor.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the snap, 5-year-old Bode lay on his bed with a red light device aimed at the back of his head.

In her caption, Audrey wrote, “Ear-pain-be-gone-er,” suggesting that using red light therapy takes away her son’s earaches.

Little People, Big World viewers call out Audrey’s parenting decision: ‘This is cruel and dangerous’

In the comments section of the Reddit thread, Audrey was reamed out by LPBW fans, who dragged her for neglecting to take Bode for medical care.

One of Audrey’s critics asked, “At what point does this crap become reportable[?]”

“At this point- this is medical neglect,” responded a fellow Redditor.

A third Reddit commenter expressed how “angry” they were for Audrey’s children, adding that the red light therapy is “not going to work,” and is “dangerous for children…especially their eyes.”

LPBW fans dragged Audrey for not getting Bode medical attention for his earache. Pic credit: u/moisue/Reddit

Another critic wrote that ear pain is “not something to play red light, green light with.”

“I hate it when the kids have to pay for the parents stupidity. If my kid is in pain/sick we are going to the doctor to see what we can do about,” added u/Mommy-Dearest15.

One detractor called Audrey’s decision “cruel and dangerous.”

Audrey and Jeremy prefer natural remedies for their family

Anyone who follows Audrey and Jeremy on social media knows that the couple is all about living a clean life, treating most health issues with homeopathy, and using only non-toxic products in their home.

Audrey often touts her all-natural products on Instagram, including everything from non-toxic laundry detergent and cleaning products to all-natural hair and skin care products, infrared light therapy, alternative medicine products, and organic food ingredients and cookware.

Audrey shares most of the products she uses with her 1.6 million Instagram followers and via her Amazon storefront.

While Audrey has faced some criticism for her naturopathic approach to health for her family, she and Jeremy swear by their methods and typically ignore their haters.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.