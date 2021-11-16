LPBW fans criticize Amy Roloff for visiting her new grandson too soon after her honeymoon in Hawaii

LPBW fans felt it was too soon for Amy Roloff to visit her grandson Radley after traveling out of the country. Pic credit: TLC and @audreyroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff came under fire for a comment she made about visiting her new grandson, Radley, when she returns from her honeymoon.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Audrey and Jeremy Roloff welcomed their third child, a son named Radley Knight Roloff, on November 8.

Grandma Amy Roloff wasn’t in town for Radley’s arrival as she has been honeymooning in Hawaii with her husband, Chris Marek.

LPBW star Amy Roloff wants to visit grandson Radley when she returns from Hawaii

Audrey recently shared some new pics of baby Radley on her Instagram page, including several candid shots of the newborn smiling.

“One week with you💙those tiny smiles are everything🥺,” Audrey captioned her post.

Audrey’s mother-in-law, Amy Roloff, commented on the post from her honeymoon and wrote, “I can’t wait to meet him when I get back from Hawaii . I’m coming on over Wednesday 💙”

What seemed like an innocent comment from a grandmother who is excited to see her newest grandchild, turned into an argument over whether Amy should be visiting Radley yet, at all.

Several of Audrey’s followers replied to Amy’s comment, and they felt as though Amy should wait before meeting Radley.

Because Amy has traveled from Oregon to Hawaii recently, some LPBW fans felt that it wasn’t safe for Amy to visit Radley just yet, as she could be unknowingly passing along illnesses to the newborn, including COVID-19.

LPBW fans criticize Amy Roloff, might ‘get the baby or others sick’

“@amyjroloff I think you should wait a few days after a trip,” one LPBW fan replied to Amy’s comment. “Don’t know what you could be carrying back. I had a rule of no one visited until 6 weeks.”

Another one of Audrey’s followers agreed with the first comment and wrote, “@amyjroloff be safe and wait to be sure you don’t get the baby or others sick.”

More LPBW fans spoke out and although most of them agreed that Amy and Audrey likely know the risks involved, they didn’t think it was necessary to publicly point it out.

Another follower replied to Amy’s comment, “why do some of yall feel the need to act like this family doesnt know whats best for them.”

One LPBW fan felt certain that Amy and Audrey are aware of the risks involved and commented, “relax I [know] his mom and Amy know what’s safest. I mean this is Audrey’s third baby and Amy had four kids 🤦‍♀️”

“Amy and Audrey both know about Covid,” wrote another LPBW fan who felt that implying Audrey and Amy need to be told about taking precautions was “insulting.”

They continued, “Saying a comment like that to a mother who just gave birth to her third baby and a grandmother who raised four kids is insulting. At least I think so. That comment was unnecessary.”

Whenever Amy does eventually meet her newest grandchild, it will surely be a special moment. Radley is the Roloff family’s fifth grandchild (preceded by Jackson, Ember, Lilah, and Bode Roloff) and will be joined by another cousin very soon, as Jacob and Isabel Roloff are expecting their first child, a son, any day now.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.