LPBW: Caryn Chandler shares major clues about relationship status with Matt Roloff

Caryn Chandler shared some photos that seem to indicate that all is well in her relationship with Matt Roloff.

Questions have surrounded Caryn and Matt’s relationship for some time.

In recent months, Little People, Big World fans have sparked rumors that Matt and Caryn’s relationship was in trouble.

Matt’s inactivity on Instagram got LPBW fans wondering whether he and Caryn had split, with some of his Instagram followers insisting that he and Caryn broke off their engagement.

Caryn hasn’t been very active on Instagram lately, either, until this week.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 58-year-old Little People, Big World star shared some photos of her life lately.

Caryn and Matt look happy together as she spends time at Roloff Farms

She began with a pic of herself and Matt all smiles at a restaurant, which she captioned, “Photo dump it’s been a minute :).”

In a second photo, Caryn was busy planting something in the ground, seemingly at Roloff Farms, based on the background.

Caryn shared photos of herself and Matt, as well as some pics of their farmhouse and herself gardening on Roloff Farms. Pic credit: @carynchandler1/Instagram

Her third and final image was a photo inside Matt’s dream home, which was built on Roloff Farms.

It’s unclear whether Caryn has moved into the home with Matt. But it proves the duo has been spending time together, and by the looks of it, everything is hunky dory in their relationship.

Matt and Caryn are scheduled to tie the knot

The couple got engaged in 2023 but haven’t announced a wedding date or plans yet.

However, Caryn’s son, Connor Chandler, spoke with The Sun in September 2023 and claimed that his mom and stepdad-to-be want a “small” destination wedding.

At the time, Connor told the outlet, “[Nothing has] been ordered, but they’re going to do a small wedding. They just don’t know how small yet.”

Connor added that Caryn and Matt want to keep the guest list as small as possible, which means not all of their family members may be invited.

“They just don’t know if they want to invite all the kids and whatnot to the wedding,” Connor claimed.

Little People, Big World viewers watched as tensions rose between Matt and Caryn and some of his family members, particularly Zach and Tori Roloff.

However, according to Connor, not inviting some of the Roloff children has nothing to do with family feuds.

“And it’s no hard feelings, no disrespect. It’s just about the size of the wedding and how they want it all to play out,” Connor said.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.