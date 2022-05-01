LPBW: Audrey Roloff sparks rumors she and husband Jeremy are expecting baby #4

Audrey Roloff responded to a fan who assumed she’s expecting baby number four. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff made a comment about being pregnant with all three of her kids while in Hawaii, and it had her fans thinking she and Jeremy are expecting baby number four.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, the Roloffs are vacationing in Maui after Audrey earned herself an all-expenses-paid trip to the Aloha State through Young Living Essential Oils.

As per usual, Audrey has been keeping her 1.5 million Instagram followers up to date with her family’s day-to-day activities while on the island.

LPBW fans think Audrey Roloff just hinted she’s expecting baby #4

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Audrey shared a fun fact with her followers: “Fun fact: I’ve been to maui while pregnant with all 3 kids.” Audrey’s message was accompanied by a photo of her and Jeremy’s youngest son, Radley, donning a Hawaiian lei in the post’s link.

Apparently, Audrey’s statement was taken by some of her followers to be a hint that she and Jeremy are expecting baby number four.

In her next slide, Audrey shared a screenshot of a DM from one of her followers in response to her slide that read, “Is this code for, you’re preggers with baby #4 in Maui right now?!”

Audrey cleared the air in her next slide, in which she included a family snap. Audrey, Jeremy, and their kids Ember, Bode, and Radley posed in front of the Pacific Ocean for a beachy family photo.

Audrey sets the record straight: no more babies ‘yet’

“We would love to have more babies, just not yet,” Audrey clarified.

Audrey and Jeremy’s youngest child, Radley, was born just five months ago, in November 2021. Audrey recently shared Radley’s birth story, four months after his arrival, which she called “harmonious.”

Radley joined big sister Ember, 4, and big brother Bode, 2. Audrey and Jeremy’s three kids share three cousins, with another on the way. Jeremy’s twin brother Zach Roloff and his wife Tori share a son Jackson, 4, and daughter Lilah, 2, and are expecting their third child, any day now.

Jeremy’s younger brother Jacob Roloff and his wife Isabel welcomed their first child, a son named Mateo, just one month after Audrey and Jeremy welcomed Radley into the world.

Audrey has been updating her fans daily from beautiful Maui and recently explained to her fans that her reward trip lasted one week, but she and Jeremy decided to extend their vacation. The family of five moved into another hotel for the remainder of their trip and have been joined by Audrey’s mom.

Little People, Big World returns on Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.