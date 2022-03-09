LPBW: Audrey Roloff shares son Radley Knight’s ‘harmonious’ birth story

Audrey Roloff shared her third child Radley’s birth story. Pic credit: Jeremy & Audrey Roloff/YouTube

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff shared the birth story of her and Jeremy’s third child, son Radley Knight Roloff.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Jeremy and Audrey welcomed Radley on November 8, 2021. Radley joined siblings Ember and Bode, and his middle name, Knight, pays homage to Jeremy’s mom Amy Roloff’s maiden name.

Audrey hinted to her Instagram fans that she’d be sharing her birth story with them after sharing it in her and Jeremy’s Roloff monthly newsletter.

Now, Audrey has shared the amazing story of her first time giving birth in a birthing center and how Radley was born still inside the amniotic sac.

Audrey shared a series of five separate posts to Instagram on Tuesday, detailing the birth. Audrey shared that given her history of fast labors and hemorrhaging, she and Jeremy had a solid plan in place that definitely came in handy.

LPBW alum Audrey Roloff shares son Radley Knight’s birth story

For her third time giving birth, Audrey decided to use a birthing center rather than a hospital. She and Jeremy considered a home birth, but because of ongoing construction inside their home, they settled on the birthing center instead.

Audrey told her fans that she reached her November 3 due date, but Radley had another date in mind for his birthday. Audrey and Jeremy’s second son finally arrived five days after his due date.

The 30-year-old mom of three told her fans she “had been praying for harmony over his birth,” and her prayers were answered. Audrey said she enjoyed the dark, peaceful birthing room where she “had nothing hooked up to me or around my belly, no IV’s or [cords].”

Noting that her water never broke during the birth, Audrey kept waiting for signs it was time to push, and said that she felt most of her contraction pain in her back.

“I didn’t have the feeling of the baby coming down like I did with the other kids. I had crazy back labor and lots of pressure with no feeling of progress. It was painful, and harder mentally because I felt like I was pushing and not getting anywhere,” Audrey wrote in one of her Instagram posts.

Radley’s birth was 1 in 80,000, a ‘harmonious’ experience

The most interesting part of Radley’s birth is that he born born en caul, meaning he was delivered inside an intact amniotic sac. It was almost as though Radley was delivered in his very own gift-wrapped bubble in the unique birth.

Audrey explained, “During the contraction that he came out, I had no idea he was coming out! I kept thinking I had a ways to go because I wasn’t feeling baby come down! But at 6:32 am our little (or not so little) Radley was born ‘En Caul’ – meaning my water never broke and he was born in the amniotic sac! It’s extremely rare – less than 1 in 80,000 births!”

Audrey’s overall birth experience was one that she referred to as “harmonious,” as everything went smoothly and seemed to magically fall into place.

“Radley’s entire labor/birth experience was harmonious,” Audrey told her fans. “All the uncontrollable puzzle pieces seemed to just come together. Nothing felt rushed or chaotic.”

She continued, “That golden hour after birth was pure joy. SO. MUCH. HARMONY. Radley Knight you continue to bring harmony to our home. We love you so much Rad man❤️”

These days, Radley is a thriving four-month-old, as evidenced by Audrey’s frequent updates on social media. Audrey and Jeremy have plenty to keep themselves busy these days between three young kids and their latest project, renovating their new cabin.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.