LPBW: Audrey Roloff shares DMs from trolls criticizing son Bode’s hand-me-downs, call her ‘lazy’

Audrey Roloff received DMs from trolls who bashed her for allowing Bode to wear pink ski gear. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff came under fire by trolls who slammed her for dressing her two-year-old son Bode in pink hand-me-downs to go skiing with the family.

Audrey and her husband Jeremy Roloff no longer film for the long-standing hit TLC series LPBW, but they still share plenty of their personal lives with their combined 2.5 million Instagram followers.

LPBW alum Audrey Roloff shares video from family ski trip

Recently, Audrey shared some pics and videos on Instagram from a recent ski trip that she and Jeremy took with their two eldest kids, Ember, 4, Bode, 2. Three-month-old Radley didn’t join them for their outdoor fun.

For their snowy mountain adventures on the slopes, the Roloffs geared up in typical ski gear, complete with ski pants and bibs, boots, goggles, and helmets.

Audrey shared that she skied often with her family as a young child, captioning the video, “If only I could show you the behind the scenes of this quest to take our 4 and 2 year old skiing…sometimes all you can do is laugh😆Pretty sure Jer thinks my family is insane for doing this with us growing up🥴”

“At the end of the day while I was towing Ember back to the truck and getting tired from skating she took a break from singing her and says, “you can do it mommy, Roloff’s do hard things.” Yes Ember, we do😜”

After Audrey shared the post, she took to her Instagram Stories to let her followers know that some mean-hearted trolls reached out to her to complain about her choice of ski clothes for her and Jeremy’s middle child, Bode.

Audrey explained that Bode was wearing hand-me-down ski gear because he’s at an age where it doesn’t make sense to purchase everything new while he’s still growing so much and so quickly. Bode sported his big sister Ember’s pink helmet, paired with a pink and brown jacket and heart-print snow pants.

In one Instagram Story slide, she shared a shot of Bode in his ski gear and wrote, “Also the mix of messages i got after posting this picture of Bode 🤪.”

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Trolls call Audrey Roloff ‘lazy’ for letting Bode wear hand-me-downs

Audrey then shared screenshots of some of the rude DMs she received from trolls. One of Audrey’s trolls wrote, “Lazy. He has to wear girl clothes because you can’t be bothered with getting him his own clothes?”

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Another troll said of Bode, “Poor baby looks like a homeless child with hand me downs.”

Audrey did find support in a few of her Instagram followers, however. One fan told the mom of three it was “sad” she had to explain Bode’s outfit to her followers all because he wore the color pink.

Audrey, Jeremy, and the kids have stayed busy lately. After welcoming their third child Radley in November, the Roloffs purchased a cabin in Oregon that they’ve been remodeling so they can rent it out to guests as well as use it as a vacation destination for their own family.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.