LPBW: Audrey and Jeremy Roloff reunite with Zach and Tori amid family drama

Despite drama among the Roloff family, Jeremy and Audrey invited Zach and Tori to their Christmas party. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff came together with Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach, and his wife, Tori, for a fun Christmas party despite the drama surrounding their family.

The Roloffs have faced plenty of family issues in recent years, most of them centered around Matt Roloff’s decisions regarding the family farm.

Rumors have circulated that Jeremy and his brother Zach weren’t on good terms, and the same was said about their wives, Audrey and Tori.

However, despite all of the Roloff family drama, Jeremy and Audrey, and Zach and Tori came together over the weekend for a festive adult get-together.

Audrey and Tori, each shared photos and videos to their Instagram Stories, showing off the ugly sweater/white elephant-themed soiree with their friends, where they exchanged amusing and impractical gifts.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“White elephants, ugly sweaters, and games with friends,” Audrey captioned one group shot, adding, “such a fun night.”

LPBW stars and alums Zach and Tori Roloff and Jeremy and Audrey Roloff come together amid family drama

In the group photo, Zach could be seen posing in the back, raising both hands in the air as he made peace signs with his hands. Zach’s wife Tori posed below him for the group selfie that Audrey snapped.

Tori shared a girls-only photo to her IG Stories that she captioned, “So last night was fun!” In the photo, Audrey and Tori stood next to each other, dressed in their festive attire, in front of Audrey and Jeremy’s humongous 16-foot tall Christmas tree.

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Tori was seated on a stool for game time in another pic, which Audrey captioned, “Can always count on the ‘family game’ as the party favorite.”

Jeremy dressed as Clark Griswold from the popular holiday movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. Audrey added a fun caption that echoed a line from the movie, reading, “Save the neck for me Clark.”

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Jeremy and Zach Roloff’s bids to purchase Roloff Farms fell through

Earlier this year, Audrey spoke out about the failed negotiations between Jeremy and his father, Matt. She told her IG followers during a Q&A that he was misled about the possibility of purchasing Roloff Farms.

“Jer had hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was lead to believe was possible,” Audrey shared, adding, “We realized that Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were.”

Zach’s failed negotiations have played out on LPBW, as he and Tori still film for the TLC series, unlike Jeremy and Audrey. However, Zach later regretted airing his family’s dirty laundry on national television.

When one of Zach’s IG followers asked him how he felt about sharing the family drama on LPBW, he answered, “not okay with it. It’s definitely expedited some things.”

Despite all of the rumored drama between the twin Roloff brothers, however, it looks as though Jeremy and Zach are on good terms and just in time for Christmas.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.