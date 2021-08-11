LPBW: Audrey and Jeremy Roloff meet up with Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff received a visit from Jill and Derick Dillard. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff spent some time with fellow former TLC stars Jill Duggar and her husband Derick Dillard.

TLC worlds collided in Oregon over the weekend when the two couples met up while Jill and Derick were visiting Jeremy and Audrey’s home state.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard formerly starred on Counting On on TLC before the series was canceled after Josh Duggar’s arrest.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Jill and Derick also paid a visit to another Roloff couple while in Oregon: Jeremy’s twin brother Zach and his wife Tori.

Audrey Roloff shared pics from her and Jeremy’s busy weekend

Jill and Derick made sure to swing by and spend some time with their friends while in their home state. Audrey shared on her Instagram page that she and Jeremy had a full weekend.

Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar, and Audrey and Jeremy Roloff. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Audrey included pics from her mother-in-law Amy Roloff’s wedding shower on Saturday, as well as some shots and video of her kids, Ember and Bode, and one snap of herself and Jeremy posing with Jill and Derick. Audrey came together with her estranged sister-in-law, Tori Roloff, for Amy’s wedding shower, amid their reported feud.

The two couples posed for a cute pic indoors, everyone smiling big for the camera. Audrey told her followers that her weekend included “hanging with friends in town who live across the country.”

The Roloffs meet up with the Dillards

Jill and Derick live over 2,000 miles away from the Roloffs, in Lowell, Arkansas. It’s unclear how close of friends the Roloffs are with the Dillards, but they’ve interacted on social media for quite some time.

Although both couples have stepped away from the limelight and TLC, it was for different reasons. While Jill and Derick’s exit from TLC wasn’t their choice — Counting On was canceled by TLC after Josh Duggar’s arrest — Jeremy and Audrey’s exit from TLC was voluntary.

Jeremy and Audrey decided to stop filming for LPBW in 2018 after Jeremy filmed for 17 seasons on the show with his famous parents, Matt and Amy, along with twin brother Zach, sister Molly, and younger brother Jacob.

Molly and Jacob also stepped away from filming for LPBW. Jacob shocked LPBW fans last year when he accused an executive producer at TLC of molesting him.

Audrey and Jeremy share two kids, Ember and Bode, and are expecting their third child this November. Their baby will join the Roloff’s ever-growing brood of grandchildren, as Jacob and Isabel Roloff are expecting their first child just one month later, in December.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.