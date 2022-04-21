LPBW: Audrey and Jeremy Roloff head to Hawaii for lavish family getaway

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff are in Hawaii for two weeks with their three kids. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff headed to Hawaii with their three kids for a two-week-long vacation.

Audrey and Jeremy no longer film for LPBW, but they continue to share their personal lives with their fans on social media.

The couple has been staying busy with their three kids, Ember, Bode, and Radley, and recently shared that they headed to Hawaii for their first big vacation as a family of five.

LPBW alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff and kids head to Hawaii for a two-week-long trip

This week, Audrey took to her Instagram stories to share some video footage of their travel experience with three kids in tow.

In her first slide, Audrey shared that her and Jeremy’s friends were kind enough to pick them up and take them to the airport, even bringing along coffee for the ride. In another video slide, Ember and Bode looked out the window at the airport while dad Jeremy boarded with their luggage.

Audrey was happy to report that all three kids did great for the six-hour-long plane ride from Oregon to The Aloha State.

Roloffs will mix business and pleasure during their Hawaiian getaway

The family was in Hawaii for the 2022 Diamond Retreat, one of Audrey’s perks as a Brand Ambassador for Young Living Essential Oils. Audrey often uses Instagram to promote her Young Living brand, as LPBW fans who follow her are aware.

They’ll be staying at the gorgeous, high-end Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Maui. Audrey shared footage of the lobby, with its gorgeous indoor waterfall and wall art dedicated to the Young Living retreat going on within the resort.

Audrey and the kids posed in their hotel room with their Hawaiian leis around their necks in another snap. In a solo shot with her lei, looking excited to be in warm, sunny Hawaii, Audrey added an “Aloha” gif to her selfie.

Donning a straw hat, Audrey held 5-month-old Radley for a cute boomerang shot. Audrey shared a glimpse of a letter left on the hotel bed from Young Living, promising a trip full of “connection, relaxation, and rejuvenation.”

It looks like Jeremy, Audrey, Ember, Bode, and Radley are in for a fun two weeks on their tropical getaway.

Little People, Big World returns for Season 23 on Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.