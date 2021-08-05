LPBW: An ‘incredibly awkward’ sibling run-in is expected at Amy Roloff’s wedding

Will things be awkward between Zach and Tori and Jeremy and Audrey at Amy’s wedding? Pic credit: TLC

Some of the Roloff siblings have been feuding for years, and it looks like they’re in for an “incredibly awkward” run-in at Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff’s wedding next month.

Zach Roloff and his wife Tori have reportedly been on the outs with Zach’s twin brother Jeremy Roloff and his wife, Audrey, for quite some time.

In July, when Jeremy and Audrey announced they were expecting their third baby, Tori and Zach snubbed them by not acknowledging nor congratulating them.

Eventually, Zach addressed his brother’s baby news, but Tori remained tight-lipped on the topic. Some have speculated that Tori is having trouble accepting Audrey’s pregnancy, so soon after her own miscarriage.

Will things be awkward between the Roloff siblings at Amy’s wedding?

With Zach and Jeremy’s mom Amy getting married to Chris Marek in just three weeks, tensions are bound to rise. And according to a Roloff family insider, an “incredibly awkward” run-in is expected.

The family insider spoke with The Sun and told them that Zach and Jeremy will be attending along with their wives, and that although tensions “have eased” recently, things will still be uncomfortable.

“Everyone knows they haven’t seen eye to eye in a long while, but there was never any question to invite one couple over the other,” the insider said of Zach and Jeremy.

“It could be incredibly awkward for them to spend all day at the same wedding, but the family would like them to get along more,” the source added.

According to the insider, Tori and Audrey stopped speaking when they sided with their respective husbands, but the wedding could be a great opportunity to smooth things over.

“It’s been a long time since they’ve been close after the brothers fell out, and the women took sides, but things are getting a little better. This could be a chance for them to finally put the past behind them and act like family again, and for the cousins to interact more,” the source claimed.

‘Time will tell’ if the LPBW couples can mend their feud

The source added that there’s no guarantee that the wedding will bring the couples back together, and we’ll just have to wait and see.

“Time will tell as to whether they end up totally avoiding each other, or the occasion pulls them closer together,” the source concluded.

Amy and Chris are set to tie the knot on August 28 at Roloff Farms. Hopefully, the Roloffs can all come together on the big day.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.