LPBW alum Audrey Roloff talks staying in Oregon, whether new house is her and Jeremy’s ‘forever home’

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff opened up to her followers about her and her husband Jeremy Roloff’s decision to stay in Oregon after considering leaving their home state.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Audrey and Jeremy made their dream of owning their own farm a reality this summer when they purchased a fixer-upper, telling her fans, “After a two-year search spanning all over the state of Oregon…IT. IS. TIME. We bought a farm!”

Audrey and Jeremy’s dream property is only minutes from her parents and Roloff Farms, where Jeremy was raised alongside his three siblings, Zach, Molly, and Jacob.

Their dream of purchasing the north side of Roloff Farms fell through, something the couple called the “death of a dream.” However, they’ve since begun planting roots at their very own farm, which they’re excited to start renovating.

Amid all of the hustle and bustle of raising three young children while moving into a new home, Audrey found some time to answer questions from her 1.6 million Instagram followers over the weekend.

“Will answer a few quick ones before logging off today!” Audrey titled her question box, and her followers were quick to respond with questions for the former LPBW star.

LPBW alum Audrey Roloff reveals whether she and Jeremy considered leaving Oregon

One fan asked the 31-year-old mom of three, “Did you consider moving out of state, and if so where?”

Audrey revealed that she and Jeremy did consider leaving The Beaver State and named all of the things they love about Oregon that kept them there.

“We did but ultimately we love Oregon and the outdoors too much,” Audrey said, continuing to list everything they’ve grown to love about the state, “There is nothing like the PNW, Mountains, lakes, rivers, flowers, anything grows, seasons, the beach, the [desert], the dreamiest summers, no [humidity], incredible food/restaurants and farms.”

Audrey added that she and Jeremy love things about some other areas, but ultimately, they chose not to “escape,” and stayed in Oregon.

Audrey says her and Jeremy’s farm might not be their ‘forever home’

It seems that since they found their dream property, with plenty of acreage and room for their family to grow, that they would be content on making it their forever home. However, in answering a question from another fan, Audrey revealed that she and Jeremy aren’t ready to make that sort of commitment.

“I feel like people (ourselves included) put too much pressure on the ‘forever home’ thing. We see the long term vision here, but if God lead us somewhere else we would go. I could see us potentially desiring more land some days… but we’ll see how we do with this first,” Audrey shared.

In June 2022, Audrey told her fans that part of the reason negotiations fell through between herself, Jeremy, and Jeremy’s dad, Matt Roloff, to purchase the farm had to do with Jeremy being misled by his father as a child.

“In short, Jer had hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was lead to believe was possible,” Audrey shared, adding, “Every year since we got married there has been this threat of having to sell the farm if….XYZ… As you have maybe noticed with Jer’s family, things can be a little complicated.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.