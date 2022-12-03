LPBW alum Audrey Roloff shares progress on her and Jeremy’s cabin makeover — see the updated renovations

Jeremy and Audrey are renovating their Oregon cabin and it’s gorgeous. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World alums Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s cabin rental is a work in progress, but so far, the results are stunning.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Audrey and Jeremy are renovating their Spring River cabin in their home state of Oregon.

The former reality TV stars purchased the cabin and, like Jeremy’s father Matt Roloff, is doing with the family’s former farmhouse, intend to rent it to guests.

Over the weekend, Audrey shared some photos of her and Jeremy’s progress to her Instagram Stories.

Audrey, Jeremy, and their three kids, Ember, Bode, and Radley, drove to the cabin to spend the weekend there while they put the finishing touches on some of the renovations.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although Audrey noted the cabin “still needs lots of things,” the photos show that the place is coming along nicely. Since the cabin is roughly three to four hours from their primary residence, they get as much done as they can while they’re on the premises and “wrangling kids and work.”

Take a look at Audrey and Jeremy Roloff’s gorgeous Oregon cabin

The cabin boasts beautiful wooden, vaulted ceilings with exposed beams that perfectly complement the stone-surrounded coal stove in the corner of the family room.

Audrey and Jeremy opted for light-colored furniture to accent the colorful wood and stonework throughout the cabin. They decorated one wall with bird artwork gifted to them by their former neighbor. Aztec-printed rugs, pillows, and blankets fill the living area, making for a comfy space.

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

As for the outside of the cabin, Audrey shared a photo depicting Ember and Bode building a snowman in the yard. The cabin’s grayish-blue siding looks gorgeous against the white snow, and a pair of skis hang above the bump-out. Although it was snowing, that didn’t stop Audrey and the kids from utilizing the cabin’s outdoor hot tub.

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Two huge, round candle-style chandeliers hang from the ceiling in the family room, giving the space a cozy vibe. Audrey shared that she and Jeremy hope to start renting the cabin in early 2023 and will share how interested guests can book a stay in the coming weeks.

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

LPBW alums Jeremy and Audrey keep busy with renovations, work, and kids

Audrey and Jeremy have their hands full, not only with their cabin renovation but their new home. They purchased a fixer-upper earlier this year — the property offers views of the train trestle where Jeremy proposed to Audrey, and it’s within walking distance of Audrey’s parents’ house.

On top of renovating two properties and running their online businesses, Audrey and Jeremy stay busy raising their kids Ember, 5, Bode, 2, and Radley, 1.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.