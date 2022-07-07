LPBW alum Audrey Roloff reveals which of Jeremy’s siblings they see more often

LPBW alum Audrey Roloff shared which of Jeremy’s siblings they spend the most time with. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff disclosed which of her husband Jeremy’s siblings they see most often.

Although Audrey and Jeremy walked away from filming LPBW in 2018, they continue to share much of their personal lives with their millions of followers on social media.

LPBW viewers still keep up with Audrey and Jeremy’s busy lives as the couple raises their three children, Ember, Bode, and Radley, while tackling their multiple business ventures and preparing to move into their dream home.

Recently, Audrey held an Instagram Stories Q&A with her followers and answered some of her fans’ most pressing questions.

LPBW alum Audrey Roloff talks relationships with Jeremy’s siblings Zach, Molly, and Jacob

Audrey titled her question box, “It’s been a minute! Questions and links 👇.” The first fan question referenced Audrey and Jeremy’s relationships with his siblings. Jeremy has a twin brother, Zach, a sister Molly, and a younger brother, Jacob.

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

“Just curious,” the fan wrote. “Out of Jeremy’s siblings who do you guys get to see more often?”

Audrey revealed her answer along with a photo of herself and Jacob’s wife, Isabel Roloff. Both ladies were pregnant in the photo — Isabel was carrying her and Jacob’s first child, son Mateo, and Audrey was carrying her and Jeremy’s third child, son Radley.

Audrey answered, “Jacob and Isabel and they are the closest to us. Zach and Tori and Molly and Joel both live out of state!”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Where do the Roloff siblings stand?

Of Matt and Amy Roloff’s four children, two of them now live in Washington. Molly and her husband Joel Silvius reside in Spokane while Zach and Tori recently purchased a home in Battle Ground.

Jacob and Isabel, however, still live in Oregon, only a five-minute drive from Roloff Farms. Jacob works on the farm full-time alongside his dad Matt and Isabel visits there often to help with various chores and to take daily walks with Mateo.

The relationships between Audrey and Jeremy and his siblings have been rumored to be on the rocks in recent years. During their time on the show, Audrey and Jeremy seemed to get along well with everyone. However, it seems as though some of their close relationships with Jeremy’s siblings have drifted apart.

Rumors have circulated for some time that there were tensions between Audrey and Jeremy and the rest of the Roloff siblings, especially with Tori and Zach. According to a source close to the family, “It’s been a long time since they’ve been close after the brothers fell out, and the women took sides, but things are getting a little better.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.