LPBW alum Audrey Roloff defends herself, husband Jeremy ‘smoking’ during weekend party

Audrey defended herself and Jeremy for “smoking” during a party over the weekend. Pic credit: @jeremyroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff found herself on the defensive this weekend after she and her husband Jeremy Roloff were seen “smoking” cigarettes at a party.

Audrey and Jeremy hosted a party over the weekend, inviting their friends to their newly purchased home in Oregon, to celebrate Audrey’s 31st birthday, which was July 19.

The theme of Audrey and Jeremy’s bash was “redneck fun,” and as part of their costumes, they used cigarettes as props, as evidenced by Audrey’s Instagram Stories over the weekend.

Audrey chose denim overalls with a camouflaged-print jacket tied around her waist and a John Deere trucker hat. At the same time, Jeremy posed in a red robe, his “evening attire,” as seen in the screenshot below, both of them with cigarettes in their mouths.

However, not all Audrey’s Instagram followers realized that the cigarettes were props as part of their costumes, and she felt the need to explain.

Audrey took to her Stories again to address DMs she had received about herself and Jeremy “smoking.”

LPBW alum Audrey Roloff defends herself and her husband Jeremy for ‘smoking’ cigarettes

Audrey shared a screenshot of a fan’s message asking, “Does he really smoke? I didn’t think yall smoked.”

Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Audrey set the record straight in her reply, which included a photo of herself and Jeremy in their attire, with cigarettes hanging off their lips.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I really hope y’all know us well enough to know the answer to this….” was Audrey’s reply.

Before signing off for the evening, however, Audrey shared another IG Story slide, explaining their idea for the party, which she said was intended merely for fun.

Audrey told her fans that she and Jeremy love hosting parties and creating “out of the norm” experiences for others and hope to host many more parties on their new farm.

Audrey told her fans that she hopes her and Jeremy’s new farm will become a place where their family and friends “connect” and “create memories.”

Audrey and Jeremy are building a new life following failed Roloff Farms negotiations

Audrey and Jeremy chose to buy their own farm after their negotiations to purchase the north side of Roloff Farms fell through, which they’ve called their “death of a dream.”

After LPBW viewers watched Matt Roloff’s negotiations fall through with Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach Roloff, and his wife Tori, Audrey explained further, insinuating that Matt misled his son.

“Jer had hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child. It was something he was lead to believe was possible,” Audrey told her fans, adding, “We realized that Jer’s family was not actually as aligned in the progression towards us acquiring it as we thought they were.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.