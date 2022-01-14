Love Island USA’s Cinco and Cashay update fans on relationship

Cashay and Cinco on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Cinco Holland and Cashay Proudfoot are one of only two couples from Love Island USA Season 3 still standing.

While all the couples from the finale have all broken up, the two that have lasted are ones who went home early.

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein are in Florida together, and seem to be looking for a new home as they start the next chapter in their relationship.

As for Cinco and Cashay, they are not as committed as Josh and Shannon, but they are progressing nicely at their own pace.

Cashay and Cinco update Love Island USA fans

Cash and Cinco shared an Instagram Story of themselves spending time together in New Orleans, Louisiana.

While they don’t post as many updates or photos as Josh & Shannon, that might be for the better.

Pic credit: @cashayproudfoot/Instagram

It seemed fans were constantly scrutinizing every post by Love Island USA Season 3 winners Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy until the two finally broke up.

According to Olivia, it was a misunderstanding where she wanted to slow down on things and Korey thought she was ending things and ended up sleeping with Florita Diaz.

Sign up for our newsletter!

As for Cinco and Cashay, they have refused to use titles, but Cashay said that they are only in it for each other and the minute one of them does anything with someone else, it is over with.

That is important because it means they are committed to each other without bothering with conforming to what viewers and Love Island USA fans might think is normal.

It also means they are moving slowly and confidently.

Cinco and Cashay are still in a long distance relationship with Cinco living in Virginia, where he owns his own business, and Cashay living in New York.

Cinco has his business to run in Virginia and Cashay has too many business opportunities in New York City, so they are trying to make it work.

Cashay going through a hard time at home

Another big reason that Cashay isn’t ready to move too fast or leave home has to do with her dad.

On Christmas Eve, Cashay and her family were told to say goodbye to her father, the doctors revealing he likely wouldn’t survive through the holidays.

“Christmas Eve, we were told that we were going to lose my dad. They told us that they found a mass in his head. he had an enlarged heart, so they were worried about heart failure,” Cashay said. “And his kidneys were really bad, so basically, his major organs.”

The good news is that the medication he received worked, and he survived and there is now a chance he could have surgery to fix things.

“It was really hard for me and obviously my family, but I’m a daddy’s girl to the max. My dad is the best man I have ever met. He is caring and strong and understanding and patient and kind and chill and so damn f***ing cool.”

Love Island USA is on hiatus. Casting is currently underway for Season 4, which should premiere in the Summer of 2022.