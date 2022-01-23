Love Island USA star tattoos Too Hot to Handle girlfriend’s name on his wrist

Bennett Sipes and Carly Lawrence. Pic credit: @bennett.sipes/Instagram

It seems that former Love Island USA star Bennett Sipes has fallen hard for his new girlfriend.

Bennett is dating former Too Hot to Handle star Carly Lawrence, and he has taken a huge step that shows he feels this is a relationship he expects to last.

Bennett got Carly’s name tattooed on his wrist.

Bennett Sipes tattoos Carly Lawrence’s name on his wrist

Love Island USA Season 2 star Bennett Sipes has tattooed Too Hot to Handle star Carly Lawrence’s name on his wrist.

Carly revealed the tattoo in her Instagram Stories.

The photo had the two holding hands with his tattoo clearly visible.

Pic credit: @carlylawrence/Instagram

This also came the same day that Bennett said that Carly was his soulmate.

“Never used the word soulmate until we found each other,” he wrote.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This is great news for Bennett Spies, who had just come out of a relationship with another Love Island USA alumni.

Bennett Sipes’ road to Carly Lawrence

Bennett Sipes tried to find love on Love Island USA Season 2, but he never stayed with anyone on the show.

As for Carly Lawrence, she appeared on Too Hot to Handle Season 2. She had a small fling with Chase de Moor and then dated Joey Joy for a few months after the show wrapped.

Before Bennett Sipes and Carly Lawrence began dating, Bennett was dating Love Island USA Season 3 star Leslie Golden.

The two even went on a double date with Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama before the season three runners-up broke up.

However, things didn’t last with Bennett and Leslie. While she claimed she preferred women, she later said she was just saying that to let Bennett down easily.

Leslie went on to mock Bennett when he started dating Carly, which shows that it was probably smarter for him to get out of that relationship.

As for Bennett and Carly, they showed they were very happy together when they showed off photos of their Christmas and now they have solidified their relationship as “soul mates.”

While Bennett went to Love Island USA to find love and Carly Lawrence took her shot on Too Hot to Handle, they look like they finally found love in the real world with each other.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. The show is casting for its fourth season and should return in the summer of 2022. Too Hot to Handle just released its third season on Netflix and it is currently streaming.