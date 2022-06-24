What happened to every couple who left Love Island USA together in Season 3?

Love Island USA couples. Pic credit: CBS

The Love Island franchise is still as popular as ever, and there is hope that the U.S. version will gain popularity thanks to its move to Peacock streaming.

With the move, Love Island USA will no longer have to face censors that, in 2021, forced the show to move the steamier moments to the Paramount+ streaming service, separating it from the main show.

Now, everything is on streaming, this time NBC’s Peacock, and fans can see all the naughty games and steamy action in one place.

However, even with the tamer action on CBS in 2021, the islanders from Love Island USA Season 3 remained a hit with many fans, who continued to follow and support them after the show ended.

However, after last week’s surprising breakup, there are no couples left from Love Island USA Season 3.

Here is what happened to all the couples on the show.

Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser

Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser from Love Island USA.

The one couple that fans remained polarized on ended up winning it all. While many viewers didn’t take to Olivia Kaiser and felt she was using Korey Gandy to win the money, they still loved Korey enough to vote for them to win.

However, things didn’t work out for them. Korey seemed all in, wanting to move to Arizona to be closer to Olivia and explore their relationship. However, a miscommunication led to their breakup.

Olivia did an interview about the breakup and said she told Korey she just wanted to be friends for now, but she was open to seeing what the future held. Korey felt if she only wanted to be friends, he should move on and he hooked up with former Islander Florita Diaz.

Olivia was angry and broke things off completely.

Korey has never responded publically to the breakup outside of saying they were no longer together, allowing Olivia to get all the press from the interview for herself.

Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama

Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama from Love Island USA.

Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama had an uphill battle from the start. Will was the first new Islander introduced after the initial OGs and he immediately stole Kyra from Korey Gandy.

However, there were rumors started by former Islander Christian Longnecker – the first person dumped from the villa – that Will and Kyra might have known each other before Love Island USA.

Despite many viewers’ suspicions, they stayed in the competition to the end, even when Casa Amor caused other girls in the villa to try to convince Kyra to dump Will.

They ended up in second place in the finale and left together. Will and Kyra were public with their relationship and were often seen together after the show.

However, Will went to Mexico to do some modeling work, and while there he was seen in photos and videos getting close to other girls. During this time, Kyra finally broke up with Will.

There were rumors that they secretly got back together based on photos on their accounts. However, photos from Will attending Coachella showed him with someone else and it appears Will and Kyra are finished.

Jeremy Hershberg and Bailey Marshall

Jeremy Hershberg and Bailey Marshall from Love Island USA.

Jeremy Hershberg coupled with more girls than anyone on Love Island USA Season 3, and he never seemed serious about any of them.

Even his fellow Islanders were amazed that he kept avoiding being dumped from the villa since he couldn’t stay with a girl, even going as far as to steal two different girls from his friend Korey Gandy while there.

However, when he finally hooked up with Bailey Marshall, it seemed he found the perfect person to stay with. Jeremy seemed more comfortable and fans fell for Bailey. The two finally finished the season in third place.

They left and talked about making it work outside the villa, but only Bailey seemed interested in that. According to Bailey in an interview, Jeremy started ghosting her almost immediately.

He finally told her that he was interested in someone else, and that person was former Islander, Florita Diaz.

Cinco Holland and Cashay Proudfoot

Cinco Holland and Cashay Proudfoot from Love Island USA.

The biggest conflict from Love Island USA Season 3 was the love triangle between Cinco Holland, Cashay Proudfoot, and Trina Njoroge.

In the start, Cinco hooked up with Cashay. However, he felt that she was not as serious about the relationship as he was so he moved on to Trina, dumping Cashay. This made Cinco and Trina early villains on the show in fans’ eyes.

However, over time, Cinco started to doubt his move. He was wanting to rekindle his relationship with Cashay, which hurt Trina. However, Cashay said no, hooking up with Charlie Lynch and then Trina watched as Cinco was dumped from the villa.

When Charlie dumped Cashay and she left, she sought out Cinco and the two started dating in real life. They met each other’s families and seemed happy. However, Cinco and Cashay saw a different future and eventually broke up.

Cashay’s friendship with Trina also didn’t last, as the two are currently feuding online.

Charlie Lynch and Alana Paolucci

Charlie Lynch and Alana Paolucci from Love Island USA.

Charlie Lynch was a villain through most of his time on Love Island USA. He showed up at Casa Amor, and he swept Cashay off her feet.

It looked like he was a knight in shining armor, saving Cashay from Cinco, and fans loved him for it. Then he dumped her and fans turned on Charlie in an instant when Cashay left the villa.

However, Charlie made it to the finals anyway thanks to hooking up with the extremely likable Alana Paolucci.

Despite coming in fourth place, fans knew that Charlie and Alana would never make it in the real world. Charlie ended up ghosting Alana and she announced their breakup.

Alana blamed the breakup on Charlie’s non-stop partying and the pressure of making it work in front of the world.

Aimee Flores and Wes Ogsbury

Aimee Flores and Wes Ogsbury from Love Island USA.

Aimee Flores was one of the early newcomers to the island and she seemed to hit it off with most of the people in the villa.

She originally hooked up with Isaiah Harmison, but because he was talking to more than one girl during his time there, she decided he was a player and she instead dumped him and hooked up with Wes Ogsbury.

However, a shocking thing happened on Day 17. Fan votes and the islanders’ decisions dumped both Aimee and Wes from the villa at the same time.

Aimee and Wes left Love Island USA together and kept dating. They chronicled their relationship on social media and Aimee even met Wes’ family.

However, things were not meant to be and they ended up breaking up a short time later. Aimee said that the two just decided they wanted different things in life.

Jeremy Hershberg and Florita Diaz

Jeremy Hershberg and Florita Diaz from Love Island USA.

After Jeremy Hershberg ghosted Bailey Marshall, he ended up dating Florita Diaz again. The two had connected on Love Island USA when she chose Jeremy over Korey Gandy.

However, the Islanders booted her from the island and Jeremy didn’t seem to mind as he just moved on to the next girl.

However, he wanted to give things a try outside the villa, and while they did not make it public while they were together, photos the two of them posted gave it away, as at least two were from the exact same hotel room.

However, just like with Bailey, Jeremy’s relationship with Florita also didn’t last and they broke up. Jeremy claimed he had his own side of the story to tell, but that never happened.

Jeremy was also rumored to be dating Leslie Golden after he left the show, but that might have just been Leslie’s way of throwing dirt at her ex-boyfriend, Bennett Sipes, after they broke up.

It didn’t bother Bennett too much, since he got married only months later to Carly Lawrence.

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein from Love Island USA.

The one relationship that had the best chance to last has just ended.

Shannon St. Clair came onto Love Island USA as a lightning rod. She had a famous ex-boyfriend and was harsh and demanding of her partner on the show, Josh Goldstein.

However, while she was loud and took no grief, she softened up with Josh and they actually agreed to become official on the show as boyfriend and girlfriend.

That is when Josh’s sister died. Josh left the show, and rather than remain on Love Island USA to gain more fame, Shannon left with him.

In 2022, the two moved to Florida together and seemed ready to start their new lives together.

That has all ended.

Shannon has returned to Philadelphia to start school and remain close to her family while Josh has elected to stay in Florida and start his own fitness business.

While they said it was a hard decision, Shannon and Josh decided to end their relationship in exchange for reaching their professional dreams.

Love Island USA Season 4 premieres on its new home, the Peacock streaming service, on Tuesday, July 19.