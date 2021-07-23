Love Island USA fans lash out at cliffhanger ending

Aimee, Florita, and Olivia on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA asked fans to vote on their favorite couples on Wednesday night and most people expected to learn the results on Thursday.

When Arielle Vandenberg showed up, the couples were shocked because none of them knew the voting was taking place.

Arielle shocked the entire world when she informed them that four people would end up going home at the end of the night.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Then, Love Island USA caused fans to start to riot on social media when the show ended on a cliffhanger. No one will know who is going home until Friday night’s episode.

Love Island USA fan voting

The fans voted for their favorite couples on Wednesday night.

The expectation was that the couple with the least amount of votes would leave the island. That is not what happened.

The fan vote did not send someone home. It only protected three couples from elimination.

Those three couples then had to get together and vote for one other couple to remain on the island, saving a fourth.

That left three couples left. Those were split into men and women. The protected women then had to choose which man they would save while the protected men would choose a woman to save.

The people up for leaving Love Island USA were Jeremy, Javonny, Wes, Aimee, Florita, and Olivia.

Josh then stood up and started his speech about why they kept who they did and then the show ended with a cliffhanger.

Fans were not happy.

Pic credit: @gissellemaris/Twitter

Love Island USA fans voice displeasure online

Just as the episode went off the air, a fan vote was added to the Love Island USA app, asking how angry fans were.

Within minutes, there were almost 10,000 votes and 91 percent of the people responded with three angry faces, the angriest they could be in the votes.

Pic credit: Love Island App

It didn’t stop there, as there are now over 16,000 votes at publication time, and it is still at 90 percent mega-angry.

People on Twitter were even angrier.

Pic credit: @sriiii48/Twitter

@rileym1031 responded with a frustrated meme when they “heard ‘tomorrow night’ while @BecauseMade said “Not a fu**ing cliffhanger. All I know is Aimee and Javonny better stay. That’s it.”

Pic credit: @rileym1031/Twitter and @BecauseMade/Twitter

Fans will have to wait one more night to learn who is going home this week on Love Island USA and then it will be on to Casa Amor on Sunday, where everything will end up thrown into a blender.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.