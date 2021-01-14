Love Is Blind is casting in Dallas — Here’s how to apply for the Netflix reality series

Love Is Blind has just dropped a casting call for a season that will be filmed in Dallas.

Big Brother star Kat Dunn posted the casting call to her Instagram story.

“Now casting Love Is Blind Dallas,” it reads in big letters.

The casting call description reads, “Do you feel that modern dating methods have become superficial? Do you crave a deeper connection? Are you ready to be loved for who you truly are? Apply today.”

This is the biggest update that Love Is Blind fans have heard on the show in months.

Even though Netflix renewed Love Is Blind for two more seasons, fans didn’t hear much about what those seasons would entail.

Now, Dallas natives have a chance to apply to be on the show.

How to apply

Casting for Love Is Blind Dallas is run by Kinetic Casting on the site Casting Crane. This is the same agency that found the Love Is Blind Season 1 cast in Atlanta.

Anyone interested in participating in the experiment can apply here, but there are a couple of catches.

Applicants must be over the age of 21 and must already live in Dallas.

To anyone who wishes to apply, be sure to set aside a good chunk of time. The questionnaire is 70 questions long.

The questions are not only for the purpose of picking good reality TV candidates but seem to cover things that their dates might be asking them in the pods including their hobbies, deal-breakers, and what they’re looking for in a mate.

According to the applicant questionnaire, production for the show will take place from May 15, 2021 to June 4, 2021.

There is also a question asking whether applicants are straight, gay, bisexual or other, so viewers may be seeing some same-sex couples this season.

What happened to Chicago?

This may be an unexpected twist for fans considering they heard that the show was holding a casting call for Season 2 in Chicago.

Love Is Blind co-host Vanessa Lachey even announced the casting call on her Instagram.

“SEASON 2!!!” Vanessa exclaimed in the caption. “Going into our first season (and even while filming), none of us were sure how this “experiment” would work out. Three happy couples and a whole lot of fan love later, we get to do it all again! This time in CHICAGO! Are YOU ready to find out if love is truly blind?”

Well, it appears Dallas is likely the location for Season 3.

This proves that Season 2 is likely already finished if the production team is ready to move onto the next season.

Viewers can possibly expect Love Is Blind Season 2 to drop any day now!

Love Is Blind Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.