Love Is Blind took the nation by storm and left many fans wondering whether there’d be a Season 2.

To answer fans’ concerns, yes Netflix has already confirmed there will be not just one but at least two more series of the reality TV series.

Deadline confirmed that both Love Is Blind and The Circle have been renewed for two more seasons. Netflix has taken all the positive fan reception and ran with it.

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” said Netflix VP of nonfiction series and comedy specials Brandon Riegg.

“We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

What to expect for Season 2 of Love Is Blind

Season 2 of Love Is Blind is already underway though the new season likely won’t hit Netflix until 2021 due to the pandemic.

The season is set to film in Chicago. Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen had listed it as a top destination during an interview with Variety that occurred as Season 1 was airing.

“There’s lots of places that we could take it,” he revealed when asked where a possible Season 2 might be filmed. “Chicago is a great place to look at, so is New York, Boston, Houston. There’s so many different places that we could go. And like I said, outside of the country as well.”

Casting for Season 2 of Love Is Blind took place in March. One of the show’s hosts, Vanessa Lachey, posted a casting notice on her Instagram page at the time.

“SEASON 2!!! Going into our first season (and even while filming), none of us were sure how this ‘experiment’ would work out,” Vanessa wrote in the caption. “Three happy couples and a whole lot of fan love later, we get to do it all again! This time in CHICAGO! Are YOU ready to find out if love is truly blind?”

What is Love Is Blind?

For those who haven’t spend 2020 glued to Netflix, Love Is Blind is a reality TV show that has been dubbed a social experiment by its creators.

An equal number of men and women date via pods. They aren’t allowed to see each other; they can only hear each other’s voices.

They are expected to find their match and propose to them. Once they do, they finally get to see each other and spend time together in person. They have four weeks to plan a wedding and decide if they still want to be with the person they matched up with in the pods.

Season 1 was wildly popular. The experiment initially took place in 2018, but it didn’t air until 2020.

Six couples ended up proposing during the experiment and three of those couples are still together today.

Love Is Blind is currently on hiatus.