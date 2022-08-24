Love in Paradise: The Caribbean star Carlos Jimenez shows off incredible long hair and tones abs

Carlos Jimenez showed off his hair and fit body to Love in Paradise: The Caribbean viewers. Pic credit: TLC

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story viewers met Colombian-native Carlos Jimenez during Season 2 of the 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

28-year-old Carlos’ relationship with 46-year-old De Juan VaLentine (VaLentine) was featured as the couple met in Colombia for the first time in person after speaking for more than a year and a half.

Some of the physical things VaLentine loved most about Carlos was his luscious long hair, beard, and super-fit body, all of which were on full display on a recent TikTok of Carlos’.

Carlos and VaLentine had a lot of growing pains as they tried to get along with each other after only having a relationship over the phone.

VaLentine didn’t drink, and there were miscommunications around that, and VaLentine had trouble understanding that gay culture was a lot more muted in Colombia than in America. VaLentine made Carlos feel uncomfortable several times with his actions.

Another point of contention for the couple was their sex life. With both men being “tops,” neither one of them wanted to be penetrated. To solve this, polyamory-practicing VaLentine petitioned that they bring a third into their relationship, an idea that Carlos wanted no part of.

However, in the end, Carlos and VaLentine learned to communicate effectively, compromise, and VaLentine helped Carlos come out to his sister. All the positive strides culminated in VaLetine successfully proposing to Carlos.

Carlos Jimenez shared a sizzling video with Love in Paradise: The Caribbean fans

Carlos made a TikTok video that he also reshared on his Instagram that showed him in dim lightening wearing a hat at first. He then came towards the camera and took off the hat to let his long dark locks down.

He waved them around and moved back in the frame so onlookers could also admire his defined six-pack as he had a stoic look on his face.

Other Love in Paradise: The Caribbean couples were successful

Aside from Carlos and VaLentine, three out of the other four couples have been successful.

While Frankie’s affair with Abby didn’t work out, it did serve to bring Abby and Gabby closer together, and they even had a wedding-like ceremony.

Amber Graney and Daniel Salazar overcame their struggles and were relieved when Daniel’s green card came, which meant he could start working and contributing.

Daniele Gates and Yohan Geronimo also ended the season married and more on the same page.

While Aryanna Sierra and Sherlon McInnis left things on a positive note, Sherlon has since spoken out against Aryanna, and the pair have aired their dirty laundry on social media.

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean is currently on hiatus.