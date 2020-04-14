Love & Hip Hop Atlanta spoilers: Shooter Gates comes clean to Scrapp DeLeon, busted for dating Cheyenne and Kiyomi Leslie

Shooter Gates is back on Season 9 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and he’s just as messy as ever.

Now that Shooter and Sierra aren’t together anymore, he’s been busy living it up as a single man in Atlanta. The problem is, Shooter has actually been seeing two women and they’re about to find out about each other.

Shooter comes clean to Scrapp DeLeon

Shooter Gates and Scrapp DeLeon are friends but Shooter still hasn’t told Scrapp that he’s been secretly seeing his sister Cheyenne.

Cheyenne and Shooter have been in a “situationship” for a couple of years now and she’s ready to make things official. Scrapp’s sister has complained about everything being a secret, especially when it comes to hiding the relationship from her brother.

But you can’t keep anything from Scrapp, or Cheyenne for that matter, if Karen King gets her nose in it. Once she found out about Cheyenne and Shooter, she’s the one that called them out in front of Scrapp, causing him to ask questions.

It looks like that leads to a conversation between Shooter and Scrapp where Shooter admits that he’s been hooking up with his friend’s sister. But it turns out that’s not the only secret that will be causing problems for this Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star.

But what about Bow Wow’s ex?

Cheyenne isn’t the only woman that Shooter Gates has been spending time with and his other love interest can be quite a firecracker if she gets angry.

It turns out that Shooter has also been hooking up with Kiyomi Leslie, who really wants everyone to forget about that shocking elevator fight she had with Bow Wow before the Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta couple finally called it quits.

It didn’t take Kiyomi long to switch men, reality shows and even networks and now, her stint on LHHATL looks like it’ll be just as explosive as her time on WE tv.

What is almost guaranteed is that Kiyomi and Cheyenne are going to clash.Will they battle it out over Sierra Gates’ ex-husband?

What we really want to know is whether or not Scrapp is going to freak out after Shooter admits that he’s been messing around with his sister.

As the credits rolled on the latest episode of LHHATL, viewers were teased with Shooter admitting his relationship to Scrapp and another sneak peek revealing his time with Kiyomi Leslie.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.