Bow Wow and Kiyomi Leslie arrested: Rapper arrested in Atlanta after fight with girlfriend

Growing Up Hip Hop star and rapper Bow Wow was arrested in Atlanta last night along with his girlfriend Kyomi Leslie after a fight that left them both with injuries.

The rapper, whose real name is Shad Moss, reportedly was arrested early on Saturday morning alongside Kyomi Brown after police were called to a Midtown Atlanta apartment.

Police arrived around 4:15 a.m. to investigate. According to USA Today, a woman named Leslie Holden told them she had been assaulted by the rapper. When officers questioned Bow Wow, he claimed that the woman had assaulted him.

According to officers on the scene, both the man and woman involved had “visible minor injuries” from the altercation. It wasn’t obvious who the aggressor was in the domestic dispute which meant that both Bow Wow and Kiyomi Leslie were arrested and charged with battery.

The woman named in police reports is Leslie Holden, which may have confused some regarding who Bow Wow is accused of fighting with. The Shade Room cleared that up, confirming that the woman arrested alongside Bow Wow was, in fact, Kiyomi Leslie.

It has been confirmed that both Bow Wow and Kiyomi Leslie were transported to the Fulton County Jail. So far, neither one has issued a comment about the incident.

Bow Wow and Kiyomi Leslie were featured on the latest season of Growing Up Hip Hop. On the series, viewers watched as the two broke up, only to get back together again in December 2018.