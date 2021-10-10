Love After Lockup’s Rachel could be dating well-known radio host Domenick Nati

Love After Lockup’s fan-favorite Rachel appears to be dating radio host Domenick Nati. Pic credit: WeTV/@domnatishow/Instagram

It looks like Love After Lockup Season 3 star Rachel is dating again. The fan-favorite seems to have struck up something with popular radio personality Domenick Nati.

Rachel appeared as an interviewee on his show and they have apparently continued to hang out and get closer. They both have posted cozy pictures together with curious captions.

Rachel broke things off with her ex-husband Doug on Love After Lockup and never looked back to that relationship. With her divorce finalized and Doug spending a big chunk of time behind bars for his latest drug and weapon charges, Rachel’s prospects are looking good.

Both Rachel and Domenick Nati have posted photos together insinuating their relationship

Rachel appeared as a guest on Domenick’s radio show on September 4th and they have not stopped hanging out since.

Rachel is 36 and Domenick is 42 and he has a child from a previous relationship. Before becoming a radio personality Domenick got his start in television and film productions as well as public relations for different celebrities including DMX. His work with many people in the spotlight has earned him the nickname “The King of Contacts.”

The current radio show that Domenick runs covers pop culture and various celebrity interviews. He has interviewed several 90 Day Fiance alum including the controversial Geoffrey Paschel.

Rachel recently posted a picture of her and Domenick together getting close with the caption, “It was a fun night with @domnatishow.”

He posted a picture from what appears to be the same night and captioned it, “Had a great night with @rachel_love_after_lockup.”

Rachel still has custody of ex-husband Doug Howard Jr.’s son Dougie

Rachel admitted to being disillusioned by Doug and desperate to live out a fairytale. What she got when Doug was released from prison was far from what she had hoped for.

Something good did come out of the relationship, however. Rachel got custody of Doug’s 12-year-old son Dougie who she formed a very close relationship while his father was in prison.

Rachel did her best to help mediate the relationship with Doug and Dougie in a positive direction but Doug had a lot of trouble parenting before ultimately ditching Rachel and Dougie for another woman and ending up back in prison.

Love After Lockup is currently on hiatus. Life After Lockup is currently streaming on WeTV.